By Andrew Shuster |

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel meeting with divorce lawyers just to find out what a settlement will look like should they split? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story.

As widely reported, Timberlake was filmed holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans in November. The singer apologized in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he noted, ““A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.” Timberlake and Biel have moved on from the scandal, but the gossip media won’t let go.

“Justin & Jessica: Marriage On The Brink!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Star. “There’s talk Justin and Jessica are going to divorce,” an alleged source tells the outlet. “They’ve tried to patch things up, but the tension between them is still horrible.” The supposed insider goes on to say the spouses consulted with attorneys and “had a meeting about what would happen with all their assets if they divorced.”

The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Biel’s lawyer “did a mock-up” of how the divorce process would go “based on their prenup.” The seemingly phony source adds, “Their relationship is ultimately without a pulse – dead. It’s a matter of when, not if, they’ll split. They’d need a miracle to establish the connection and trust they once shared.”

The tabloid’s story is simply fabricated. On Monday night, Timberlake supported Biel at the season 3 premiere of her TV series The Sinner in Los Angeles. It marked the couple’s first public event since the controversy involving his co-star. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Star, noted that the spouses were “inseparable inside the screening and at the premiere’s afterparty.”

Just a few days ago, Biel posted on Instagram in honor of Timberlake’s birthday. Along with a montage of photos of the pair, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.” And just a couple of weeks ago, Entertainment Tonight reported that Timberlake and Biel are “in a very good place” following last year’s controversy. “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” wrote the trustworthy outlet. All evidence would point to that being the case.

Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to the couple, who assures us Star’s story is “absolutely not true.” Timberlake and Biel didn’t meet with divorce lawyers, nor was there any sort of “mock-up” of the divorce process. The tabloid is simply exploiting last year’s scandal with a fake storyline.

Unfortunately, Star has been trying to break up the spouses for quite some time. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Timberlake and Biel were headed for a split because she refused to have another baby. Prior to that, the magazine made up a phony story about Timberlake being a neglectful husband and father. The tabloid has zero insight into the couple’s marriage.