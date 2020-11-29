Did Justin Timberlake Really Cheat On Jessica Biel?

The Incident With Alisha Wainwright

In November of 2019, Justin Timberlake and actress Alisha Wainwright spent some time together in a New Orleans bar. The pair were working together on-location shooting the movie Palmer and had gone out for drinks with several members of the cast and crew. Photos and videos of the gathering quickly surfaced on social media and the world had a field day with what they saw. In the footage, the 39-year-old superstar appeared to be getting a little too up and close and personal with his 31-year-old co-star. The pair touched hands a number of times and at one point, Wainwright was seen resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee.