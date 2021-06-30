Justin Timberlake ‘Buying His Way’ Back Into Jessica Biel’s Heart After Cheating Allegations?

Is Justin Timberlake using money to solve all of his problems? After getting caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, Timberlake’s had some explaining to do with Jessica Biel. Is he showering with gifts to win her trust? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Justin Pays To Be Saved By The Biel’

According to the National Enquirer, Timberlake had to buy his way out of the doghouse. After the incident with Wainwright, Timberlake reportedly started buying Biel expensive gifts to win her back. An insider said, “They’ve been living at their fancy spread in a private ski resort in Montana and it’s costing a pretty penny, but Justin’s happily footing the bill.”

Timberlake was apparently even taking care of the children alone so Biel could get some time to herself. A source explained that Biel and Timberlake were on shaky ground after the Wainwright incident and even went to couples therapy. Now, Timberlake “is playing Jessica love songs that he wrote just for her,” the tipster explains, “and surprising her with jewelry, flowers, caviar, pirate spa sessions, you name it.”

Biel, the insider adds, plans to make her husband sweat it out for just a bit longer. The story concluded with an insider saying, “She’s enjoying the attention and the loot!”

What’s Going On With Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake?

This article came out in February of 2021, well after the November 2019 issues with Wainwright. By all accounts, Biel forgave Timberlake for his drunken night, so it’s hard to believe she’d be gladly receiving surprise caviar for over a year.

This story came out not because anything was happening between Timberlake and Biel, but because Palmer finally got released in January 2021. The Wainwright issues were fresh on everyone’s mind, so the Enquirer invented a random story about it. In reality, Biel got over it a long time ago and has had nothing but kind words for Timberlake. On Father’s Day, she made a touching Instagram post dedicated to the “Spaceship Coupe” crooner.

This post alone proves that Biel is not holding a grudge or waiting out for more gifts. The Enquirer provided no photos of the lavish gifts and relied solely on bogus testimony from shady sources.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer would go on to claim that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were getting divorced after a difficult quarantine. Biel was also apparently furious with Timberlake over his flirting with Britney Spears. This flirting never happened, and the two are still happily together.

This tabloid went so far as to say that Biel and Timberlake’s second baby did not spark joy. It has an inexplicable ax to grind with the “Mirrors” singer and willfully ignores what’s actually going on. Timberlake and Biel are doing just fine, so this story is false.

