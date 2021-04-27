Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Justin Timberlake And Jessica’s Biel’s Marriage Under Pressure After A Year In Quarantine?

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, April 27, 2021
Justin Timberlake on the left, standing with Jessica Biel in a gold dress.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel struggling under the weight of quarantine? Nine months ago a rumor made the rounds that the two could soon break up. Since there’s been some news, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story.

‘Jessica And Justin Are Having Problems’

According to the National Enquirer, Timberlake and Biel might pursue a divorce after a rough quarantine. An alleged insider said, “They’ve been together for too long in lockdown, and it’s weighed on them.” Biel was still upset over Timberlake holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, and therapy could only go so far. Friends were worried that the two may break up for good.

Gossip Cop was understandably skeptical of this story. Most couples can afford to communicate better, and quarantine has been mentally daunting for everyone. However, this story was largely built on a series of bogus reports to build up evidence. Biel accepted Timberlake’s apology over the Wainwright incident, so we debunked this story.

Are They Still Together?

Yup! Not only did Biel and Timberlake stay together, but they welcomed a new baby boy. In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake said, “we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier.” Biel appeared on the show this week where she excitedly talked about the family.

It’s worth noting that this very tabloid claimed DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi would also break up because of quarantine, but that simply did not happen. For Timberlake’s 40th birthday, Biel posted a lovely message on Instagram. Gossip Cop is sure that the couple didn’t have a perfect quarantine, they’re only human, but Biel and Timberlake are clearly sticking together.

Other Bogus Stories

The Enquirer would double down on its bogus narrative in February when it claimed the newborn baby did nothing to soothe the ailing marriage. We’re more inclined to listen to Timberlake than whatever so-called sources this tabloid purports to have.

Quarantine provided this tabloid with a brand new archetype. Biel and Timberlake were hardly the only couple supposedly struggling in quarantine. It said the exact same thing about Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook. Bruce Willis and Emma Heming were yet another couple allegedly doomed to break up in quarantine. 

All of these couples are still together, so this tabloid clearly cannot be trusted with quarantine stories. Timberlake and Biel are still going strong, so this story was completely false.

