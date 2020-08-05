Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel, On the Verge Of Divorce Or Never Happier?

The article then tries to make Timerblake out to be a “bad-boy” serial cheater. It claims he and Biel “split in 2011” over a rumored fling Timberlake allegedly had with Olivia Munn. This has never been confirmed, and Biel and Timberlake got engaged in December of 2011 making a split right before a wedding unlikely. The article goes on to parrot its year-old story about Timberlake being unfaithful with co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake took to Instagram to publicly apologize for drunken handholding but insisted it was not serious. Biel accepted the apology, and that was that.