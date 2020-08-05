Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel, On the Verge Of Divorce Or Never Happier?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly welcomed their second child into the world. It’s a celebratory time that is making one tabloid completely change directions. Gossip Cop is noticing that tabloids are rapidly changing tactics; here’s the real story.
About a year after claiming the couple was heading toward an expensive divorce, Star is doing a complete 180. Where the tabloid once claimed a $250 million divorce was in the works, it now claims “the ecstatic couple is closer than ever.” This latest article paints Biel and Timberlake as a couple forced to stay together due to pregnancy. An anonymous “insider” claims “privately, it’s been a very difficult few months. But they’ve worked things through and have come out the other side.” If it was privately difficult then how would this insider know that?
The article then tries to make Timerblake out to be a “bad-boy” serial cheater. It claims he and Biel “split in 2011” over a rumored fling Timberlake allegedly had with Olivia Munn. This has never been confirmed, and Biel and Timberlake got engaged in December of 2011 making a split right before a wedding unlikely. The article goes on to parrot its year-old story about Timberlake being unfaithful with co-star Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake took to Instagram to publicly apologize for drunken handholding but insisted it was not serious. Biel accepted the apology, and that was that.
The only real new material in this “new leaf” article has quotes from a “pal” about the renewed effort Timberlake is making into fatherhood. Not even a page after saying the pregnancy news “couldn’t have happened at a worse time for their marriage,” the pal and by proxy the magazine do an about-face and say “the timing of this baby was actually perfect! They’re stronger than ever.”
Either the timing is perfect or it couldn’t be worse, but it cannot be both. Biel accepted TImberlake’s apology earlier this year, so reports that a divorce was somehow imminent were false. Star is backtracking. Its story about an imminent divorce was busted as false by us, but now it can’t cover the new birth without saying it got it wrong. Gossip Cop knows the tabloid made-up the divorce story, and can now debunk this story that the baby has saved the marriage.
We recently busted this tabloid for claiming Jada Pinkett and Will Smith were going to the Bahamas to save their marriage in the middle of a travel ban. The tabloid claimed George and Amal Clooney are having another set of twins in an effort to, like Biel and Timberlake here, save the marriage. Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, and Lea Michele have been prey to this tabloid’s phony divorce rumors.
There is no evidence that Timberlake and Biel were ever seriously considering a divorce. This tabloid, quick to say they would split, has gotten the story wrong again.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.