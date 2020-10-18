Justin Theroux Swiping Right? Report Claims Actor Is Online Dating

Last January, the tabloid insisted Theroux met Jolie’s children. Gossip Cop had already clarified that Theroux and Jolie were supposedly dating. This story was no different. Additionally, it’s not rocket science as to why the magazine would put Theroux and Jolie together. Theroux and Jolie’s respective exes, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married and the outlet has also falsely claimed they reconciled many times. From what we gathered, Life & Style was creating more drama by making up false accounts with no actual proof to support. Which is exactly why tabloids shouldn’t be trusted.