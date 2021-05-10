Justin Theroux, Paris Hilton Getting Closer After He Posts Photo Of Her On Instagram?

Who knew Justin Theroux and Paris Hilton even knew each other, let alone a possible item? A year ago, the Leftovers star posted a photo of Hilton on his Instagram page, which lead one tabloid to speculate that the duo could be a couple. A lot has changed in a year, so Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where those involved stand today.

Justin Theroux Getting Close To Paris Hilton?

This time last year, New Idea claimed that the two were “closer than ever.” They first met when Hilton would visit her then-boyfriend Chris Zylka on the Leftovers, while Theroux led the show’s cast. Years after their initial meeting, the magazine’s source said the two had “stayed in touch” and that Theroux was interested in writing “a script based on her life.” This meant that they were in constant contact with each other, with the insider even going as far to say Theroux was “in shock that [he] met his intellectual equal.”

What’s Going On Here

Gossip Cop immediately debunked the story after finding out that the picture Theroux posted that got this rumor started was from Demi Lovato’s 2019 Halloween party. Who hasn’t talked to fellow party guests and taken a few photos? Really, the photo was showing off Theroux’s dog Kuma, who went to the party as Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter. Hilton was a Gryffindor student, so the two matched perfectly. This was also the only photo Theroux or Paris have posted on Instagram of the other one, solidifying Gossip Cop’s conclusion that the relationship between the two is made up.

Hilton Is Taken

As Gossip Cop pointed out, Hilton was in a relationship with businessman Carter Reum. They were together for the party in 2019, they remained a couple a later and now they are newly engaged. Reum proposed to the socialite turned DJs on February 12 2020. The one-million-dollar engagement ring was inspired by Hilton, according to her website. Last summer, her documentary This Is Paris showed the world that her

“dumb blonde” persona was all an act.

Gossip Cop has busted numerous tabloid stories about Justin Theroux, especially when he was married to Jennifer Aniston. From Aniston interfering with his love life post their divorce to hooking up with Angelina Jolie to the rumors the actor/screenwriter was involved with Emma Stone, New Idea clearly has no idea what’s happening in Theroux’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth