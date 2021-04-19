Justin Theroux Joining Cast of ‘Joker 2’?

Is Justin Theroux vying for a part in Joker 2? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop takes another look at the rumor.

Justin Theroux Begging Joaquin Phoenix For A Role?

One year ago, Star magazine reported that Justin Theroux wasn’t satisfied with his small cameo in the first Joker movie. According to the tabloid, Theroux was “dead serious about landing a much bigger part” in the film’s sequel. The magazine insisted that Theroux has been attaching himself to Joaquin Phoenix, begging the Joker star to add him to the cast.

The tabloid even went on to claim that Theroux only got his cameo as a talk-show guest in the first film because “he kept hitting up Joaquin and the director, Todd Phillips, about how much he loved and believed in the project.” The source confessed that the team “found a little role for him,” but Theroux hadn’t had the same success this time around. The magazine predicted Theroux was “willing to wait,” but would surely “be Joaquin’s best friend in the meantime!”

Theroux Is Not Trying To Join ‘Joker 2’ Cast

Despite the detailed story, Gossip Cop pointed out that none of the facts were right. First of all, Phillips noted on the first film’s DVD commentary that Theroux had done him a favor by popping in for his little cameo. The director said, Theroux “lives two blocks from me in New York, I bumped into him on the street and asked him to come and do this… he’s not in the credits, he didn’t want to, he just did it as a favor.”

Clearly, the idea of Theroux begging for a role in the sequel didn’t make much sense. Furthermore, Gossip Cop reached out to a representative for Theroux who dismissed the claim as “absolutely false.” It was surely a creative story on the tabloid’s part, but an obvious attempt to use Theroux’s name to sell some magazines.

The Tabloids On Theroux

Theroux’s name comes up a lot in the tabloids since his marriage and subsequent divorce from tabloid staple, Jennifer Aniston. A recent report claimed Theroux had secretly dated Katie Holmes, which Gossip Cop proved was totally false. The tabloids also like to claim that Jennifer Aniston is still involved with Theroux in some capacity. There has even been speculation that Theroux was dating Paris Hilton, which Gossip Cop corrected at the time. Clearly, Theroux is connected to plenty of unlikely tabloid stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Andrew ‘Homeless And Broke’ After Queen Elizabeth Disowned Him

Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail