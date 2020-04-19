Justin Theroux Asking Joaquin Phoenix To Get Him A Part In ‘Joker’ Sequel?

EXCLUSIVE

By Laura Broman |

Is Justin Theroux asking Joaquin Phoenix to get him a role in the Joker sequel? That’s the absurd story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to Star, Theroux is “dead serious about landing a much bigger part” in the sequel to the hit film Joker, in which he had a cameo role. The tabloid contends that the Mulholland Drive actor has been “begging” Joaquin Phoenix, who played the titular villain, to help him out. “Justin’s been ingratiating himself with Joaquin by heaping on the praise and compliments,” says a suspicious tipster, who goes on to say that that’s how Theroux landed his bit part in the first movie.

“He kept hitting up Joaquin and the director, Todd Phillips, about how much he loved and believed in the project,” the questionable source goes on. “And, sure enough, they found a little role for him.” With Phoenix having expressed interest in a sequel, the insider finishes by saying that “Justin’s willing to wait” for however long Joker 2 takes to start development, “and be Joaquin’s best friend in the meantime!”

This story is a total lie. To learn more about the situation, Gossip Cop reached out to Theroux’s spokesperson for comment. The rep dismissed the claim as “absolutely false.”

For his cameo, Theroux played a guest on Murray Franklin’s (Robert de Niro) talk show named Ethan Chase. That’s actually the name of Zach Galifianakis’ character from Due Date, a 2010 film also directed by Phillips. The role wasn’t created because Theroux was “begging” Phillips and Phoenix to find him something: it was an Easter egg reference to one of the director’s past projects.

In Phillips’ DVD commentary for the movie, he explained that Theroux “did [him] a favor” by doing the cameo. “Justin Theroux right there, great actor,” Phillps said. “He lives two blocks from me in New York, I bumped into him on the street and asked him to come and do this…he’s not in the credits, he didn’t want to, he just did it as a favor.” It’s obvious that Theroux was not desperate for a role in Joker: he didn’t even want a credit.

Justin Theroux has been a bit of a tabloid favorite since his split with Jennifer Aniston in 2017. Star has an especially bad track record when it comes to the actor: in recent years, Gossip Cop has busted articles from the magazine insisting at various points that Theroux was in relationships with Emma Stone, with Jennifer Connelly, and with Katie Holmes. None of them were true.