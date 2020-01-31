Did Justin Theroux Meet Angelina Jolie’s Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Justin Theroux never met Angelina Jolie’s children amid their (nonexistent) romance. That rumor was reported by a tabloid exactly one year ago, but Gossip Cop debunked the whole story as completely untrue. Today, it remains as false as ever.

On January 31, 2019, Life & Style published a story claiming Jolie and Theroux were spotted together at a Paris cafe with the actress’ six children. Gossip Cop checked in with a Theroux rep, who confirmed the rumor was bogus. That article was the latest in a series of false stories the tabloid published about Theroux and Jolie entering into a romantic relationship.

These rumors are a piece of the much larger, often fictitious narrative involving Jolie, Theroux, and their respective exes, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Aniston and Pitt got married nearly 20 years ago, and since then the tabloid world has continued to milk their relationship drama, divorces, new marriages, and new divorces for every last, painful drop. Now, with no new romances currently blossoming or dying between the four actors, tabloid outlets must fall back on their old standby: making things up.

In the year that has passed since Jolie supposedly introduced Theroux to her kids, the rumors surrounding them, Pitt, and Aniston have kept chugging along, growing ever more multi-layered and fantastical. Earlier this January, NW made the claim that Jolie was pursuing a sexual relationship with Theroux. Ever the femme fatale, Jolie was apparently seeking revenge on Aniston and Pitt for getting back together. Gossip Cop debunked every part of that ridiculous rumor: Aniston and Pitt are not back together, and Jolie is not plotting revenge against anyone.

Gossip Cop busted a similar story back in October from Heat that claimed Jolie was working on a movie with Theroux, again to get “revenge” on Aniston and Pitt. A source close to Jolie confirmed to Gossip Cop that that tale was, once again, false. Before that, in 2018, NW said Jolie was “hooking up” with Theroux, once again for “revenge.” And, once again, there was no truth to the story.

There are countless other times that Gossip Cop has had to address falsehoods surrounding Jolie, Theroux, Pitt, and Aniston. There will doubtless be more in the future. Scrutinizing the private lives of these four celebrities has become almost instinctual to tabloid magazines, which never have to worry about a slow news day as long as they can keep repeating the same lies over and over. But Gossip Cop will be here to deliver the truth.