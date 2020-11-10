Justin Theroux And Paris Hilton 'Closer Than Ever' After He Posts Sexy Pic Of Heiress?

Reality TV star Paris Hilton and Justin Theroux have caught the tabloids' eye as a possible couple. The Mulholland Drive star posted a photo of the heiress to his Instagram page, sparking speculation that the two could be, as one tabloid believes, more than friends. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, the House of Wax actress and Theroux first connected when she would visit the set of The Leftovers to see then-boyfriend Chris Zylka. The two look very close now after Theroux “posted a raunchy snap of the superstar starlet online,” the magazine says. This has lead insiders to tell the tabloid that the two are “closer than ever.”
The two have “stayed in touch” all these years, and now Theroux “wants to write a script based on her” life, a source claims. This means they’ve apparently been “blazing up the phone lines.” The article concludes by saying that Hilton is quickly proving to him that she's not the “dumb blonde," and Theroux “is still in shock that he’s met his intellectual equal.”
The Leftovers aired on HBO from 2014–2017, and this article says the two have stayed in touch. Why would Theroux be “still in shock” that Hilton is intelligent if they've known each other and stayed in touch for years now? The American Psycho actor did indeed post a photo of Hilton to his Instagram page.
The photo is not new though, for it’s actually from Demi Lovato’s 2019 Halloween party. It’s also worth noting that Theroux has photos of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and Ruth Bader Ginsburg on his Instagram as well, so it’s not indicative of anything romantic in the slightest.
This tabloid tries to play coy regarding any romance, choosing instead to say he’s met an intellectual equal and wants to write an entire movie script for her. Perhaps it does this because Hilton is not single.
She and businessman Carter Reum had just started dating when this Halloween party happened and remain an item a year later. Gossip Cop believes Theroux and Hilton are just friends, with no movie scripts or undertones to be found.
Marrying Aniston has ensured Theroux will always be subjected to random tabloid stories. New Idea previously claimed he was writing a tell-all much to Aniston and Brad Pitt’s chagrin, but that tell-all never surfaced. It also reported that he and Katie Holmes had received Aniston’s blessing to date, but Holmes is actually dating chef Emilio Vitolo, Jr. It also tried to set up a feud between Aniston and Emma Stone because her ex-husband had supposedly sought out Stone for career advice.
Theroux was starring in films well before Stone arrived in Hollywood, so it seems unlikely he would go to her for career advice. He and Aniston remain on good terms after the divorce, but the tabloid just has a difficult job accepting that. Clearly this tabloid has no real insight into Theroux’s personal or romantic life.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.