Who Is Justin Ryan Simpson? All About O.J. Simpson’s Youngest Son

Children of celebrities have a hard enough time growing up in a spotlight they never asked for, so imagine being Justin Ryan Simpson, the son of O.J. Simpson.

O.J. was a household name in the late 1960s and 70s, winning the Heisman Trophy as a football player at USC and shattering records as a running back for the Buffalo Bills. But fame turned to infamy when the Hall of Famer became a murder suspect in 1994. "The Trial of the Century," in which Simpson was controversially acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, destroyed the legacy he earned on the field.