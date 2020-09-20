Justin Hartley, Elisabeth Moss, More: Top 2020 Emmy Nominee Rumors

The 2020 Emmy Awards are tonight, and there are a number of nominees who have appeared in the tabloids in recent times. These celebrities, including Rachel Brosnahan from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Elisabeth Moss of The Handmaid’s Tale, and This Is Us’ Justin Hartley, have both been besmirched in the tabloids and honored with nominations, and many will likely take home the night’s biggest awards. Gossip Cop compiled our most recent busts on the above stars, and many others, to determine what’s true and what’s fiction about these Emmy nominees.
The National Enquirer reported earlier this year that Jennifer Aniston was supposedly jealous of Rachel Brosnahan success. According to the outlet’s questionable source, Aniston thought Brosnahan was “an annoying upstart who's encroaching on her Tinseltown turf,” by working with the same people Aniston worked with. The dubious tipster went on to confess that Aniston was especially jealous of Brosnahan moving into comedy.
One of Jen's best assets was her comedic timing, but now Rachel seems to be getting all the attention, and that hurts.
Not a word of this story was true, Gossip Cop discovered. Why would Aniston be upset that Brosnahan was working with the same people or that she was doing comedies? At Aniston’s level of success, it simply didn’t make sense. We reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson who told us the rumors were “complete nonsense.” The word of a spokesperson far outweighs that of some anonymous “insider,” which is why we determined this tale to be absolutely false.
Life & Style reported this summer that This Is Us star Justin Hartley had cheated on his now ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, last summer, which the tabloid not so subtly suggested might have been the reason for the pair’s divorce. “Justin filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new girlfriend, Sofia [Pernas] was filming the summer before [Hartley and Stause] split,” a source told the magazine.
Stause, the source went on, “had her suspicions” and knew that her marriage with Hartley “wasn’t perfect” after all. “She’s still trying to put the pieces together and figure out the truth,” the insider said. Hartley has already denied these allegations with more credible outlets than L&S, with sources close to him telling E!, “Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would end their marriage.” That’s likely the reason Stause referred to herself as “blindsided” by the divorce filing, not because of any cheating.
Star of The Handmaid’s Tale Elisabeth Moss was said to be dating Tom Cruise last year by the magazine In Touch. In a past interview, Moss confessed to having a boyfriend, but insisted that his identity remain a secret. This tabloid claimed the reason for the secrecy was because Moss, a Scientologist, was dating the most famous Scientologist of all, Cruise.
“Elisabeth has known Tom forever because they both belong to the Church of Scientology,” a source told the outlet, “But early last year, she told a friend a shocking secret: She's always had a crush on him.”
She had no idea word would get back to Tom and it would bring them together.
Gossip Cop believed that the only reason the two actors were linked together was because of their shared religion, not based on any facts. We checked in with Moss’ rep, who confirmed that Moss was not dating Cruise.
Kristen Bell, star of The Good Place, was rumored by OK! to be a “favorite” to replace Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. An alleged insider for the outlet insisted, “Kristen has been quietly honing her hosting skills. Even better for Warner Bros., everyone in Hollywood loves Kristin [sic].” The source went on to claim,
They have been grooming her as the replacement. She is definitely in front of James Corden. They want a woman and no one is funnier or more relatable than Kristen.
The only problem with this story is that none of it is true. Ellen DeGeneres will not be replaced as the host of her self-titled talk show, so there’s no need for poor Kristen Bell to be dragged into the drama as well. There’s absolutely no truth to this rumor.
Woman’s Day once reported that Nicole Kidman had been “dumped” by her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon. The latter pair had dinner out together one night while Kidman was promoting Aquaman at the San Diego Comic Con, which allegedly sparked the dispute between co-stars. “It's a slap in the face for Nicole to be left out in that way,” an alleged insider tells the magazine.
They could have planned dinner for another night when she would be able to join them, but instead they did it when she was out of town.
None of this melodramatic drivel was correct. The co-stars sometimes hung out in a group, and often traded kind messages back and forth on social media, proving that it wasn’t a Kidman vs. the rest environment that the outlet insinuated it was.
When Kevin Hart stepped down as the host of the Oscars in 2019 due to outrage over past tweets deemed to be homophobic, RadarOnline claimed that Eddie Murphy had turned down the Academy’s offer replace Hart. A so-called “source” told the site, “Eddie was totally turned off by what happened to Kevin,” and also didn't want to “get sucked into the #MeToo backlash that seems to come with this job,” considering his own history of scandal.
It’s ironic that the outlet brought up Murphy’s past brushes with scandals, since the comedian had dropped out of the hosting gig himself in 2011 when his creative partner, Brett Ratner stepped down from producing the Oscars amid controversy involving his use of a homophobic slur. The Academy was clearly trying to avoid this sort of scandal with Hart, why would they want to replace him with someone with a similar scandal? To make certain our hunch was correct, we reached out to Murphy’s spokesperson, who insisted the story was "not true.”
There have been a number of incorrect reports surrounding other Emmy nominees, like Modern Family’s Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara. There have also been rumblings of a feud between This Is Us’ Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, which have, of course, been found to be totally unfounded. As long as these celebrities remain successful, they will continue to be torn down by the tabloids. Gossip Cop will continue to separate fact from fiction.