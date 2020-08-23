Justin Hartley Cheated On His Wife Last Summer, According To A New Report

The Truth Behind Justin Hartley And Chrishell Stause's Marriage

Despite what Life & Style purports, a more reliable outlet, E! Online, confirmed Hartley didn’t cheat on his wife. "Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would end their marriage," the insider explains, adding, "They always brushed their problems under the rug.” Stause did speak out about how she was “blindsided” by the actor’s decision to divorce, but the website attests cheating was not the reason why the two didn’t work out.