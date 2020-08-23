Justin Hartley Cheated On His Wife Last Summer, According To A New Report

A recent article in a tabloid reports that This Is Us star, Justin Hartley cheated on his wife, Chrishell Stause, last summer. Gossip Cop has looked into the story and can correct it.
According to a new report from Life & Style, Justin Hartley’s divorce from Chrishell Stause is getting messier. The two wed October 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019. The tabloid suggests cheating may be the reason why the two’s marriage fell apart. The Selling Sunset actress liked a tweet on that alleged Hartley cheated on Stause with his former The Young and Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas.
A fan wrote, “Justin filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new girlfriend, Sofia was filming the summer before they split,” referencing Hartley and Stause’s separation. The fan continued, “The timing seems like he probably cheated on Chrishell and took the coward’s way out.” The magazine’s insider adds Stause’s “had her suspicions” and that her marriage to the former Soap actor “wasn’t perfect.” “She’s still trying to put the pieces together and figure out the truth,” says the insider.
Despite what Life & Style purports, a more reliable outlet, E! Online, confirmed Hartley didn’t cheat on his wife. "Chrishell knew they were having problems in their marriage. They were fighting for months before Justin filed, but she didn't think he would end their marriage," the insider explains, adding, "They always brushed their problems under the rug.” Stause did speak out about how she was “blindsided” by the actor’s decision to divorce, but the website attests cheating was not the reason why the two didn’t work out.
Additionally, Hartley’s first wife, Lindsay Korman, defended her ex-husband against the accusations that he was unfaithful. The Passions actress posted a message on her Instagram page where she spoke about the media’s part in encouraging the idea that Hartley was unfaithful. She also spoke highly of the actor and called him a “solid man” and a “dear friend” who was devoted to their daughter, Isabella.
This is also isn’t the first time the tabloids were incorrect about Justin Hartley. A few years ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid, Star, for alleging Hartley was feuding with his costar, Sterling K. Brown. The two play brothers on the popular NBC show, but the magazine claimed the two had problems off-set. A so-called insider told the outlet Hartley was upset that Brown won an Emmy for his role and felt that he deserved one too. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to Brown who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.