Justin Bieber's Neighbors Think Him Moving In Is A 'Nightmare?'

Did Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin’s famous neighbors consider the pair’s arrival in their prestigious Beverly Park neighborhood a “nightmare”? One tabloid claimed that the pop star’s “adolescent drama” had his neighbors ready to drive the couple “back where they came from” if necessary. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and found several concerning areas that need to be addressed.
“Justin & Hailey Noisy New Kids In Town!” read the headline in a recent issue of National Enquirer. The tabloid spoke with sources who insisted that the Biebers’ celebrity neighbors, including Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, and Sylvester Stallone are “less than thrilled” about the “new kids next door.” The source snitched,
This is an old-school crowd that prides itself on privacy. Justin’s clashes with previous neighbors and party-hearty reputation aren’t exactly a selling point. Nobody wants to deal with his adolescent drama!
Though Bieber “says he has found religion,” the tabloid pointed out that the “Yummy” singer had recently thrown a party for Justine Skye at his current Beverly Hills address. The tabloid made certain to point out that the singer’s “dozens of guests” were photographed “mingling without masks.” The article went on to note that the gathering went against local rules about “public and private gatherings” and requirements that everyone wear face coverings and social distance.
Now Bieber’s neighbors are on high alert for any untoward behavior from the young couple. “They’re going to watch Justin and Hailey like hawks,” the source “snorted,” which is one of strangest terms we’ve seen in the tabloids so far. In conclusion, the tattler claimed that the cohort of famous old schoolers were ready for Bieber to slip back into his old habits.
Any big, noisy parties or even fast cars down side streets and they’ll all be ready to drive the Biebers back to where they came from!
What would it look like if famed actors like Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington, and Sylvester Stallone decided to drive the Biebers out of their home? Is that even possible? And the last time Justin Bieber was caught driving erratically or too fast was back in 2013. Bieber has undergone a lot of changes, in his personal and professional life, as well as with his health. There’s also the matter of Bieber’s dedication to his religion that the magazine waved off. These monumental events have had a profound impact on Bieber and the way he conducts himself. He’s in no way the same young man he was back in 2013. The neighbors have little reason to fear, which makes this article’s claims hard to believe.
The Enquirer has a long history of questionable reporting when it comes to Hailey and Justin Bieber. The tabloid once claimed that Baldwin was prepared to leave Bieber over his “clingy” ways. That couldn’t be further from the truth. There was also the outlet’s report insisting Bieber was struggling to sell tickets for his tour. That report was also determined to be false. Obviously this publication has trouble with the truth.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.