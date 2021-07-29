Justin Bieber’s ‘Dope-Buying Spree’ Has Friends Worried He’ll ‘Backslide’ Into Trouble?

Justin Bieber is known as a lot of things: Popstar, husband, religious man, reformed bad boy, and now apparently a pothead. That’s what one tabloid is claiming after the performer was photographed buying marijuana from a dispensary. Gossip Cop investigates.

Justin Bieber’s Inner Circle Fearful?

According to the National Enquirer, Bieber’s pals are worried that he is “backsliding” into “reefer madness” after the singer dropped more than $1,000 on cannabis and edibles in an LA shop. Bieber bought multiple strains and some peach-flavored “munchies.” The shop owner, Brett Feldman, told the publication that the “Yummy” singer was “very interested” in the benefits of the “once illicit drug” and kept asking questions. “[Justin] loves how the stigma is changing. And he smokes blunts,” he said.

The outlet then brings up Bieber’s past admission of drug use, citing his 2018 docuseries Seasons where he recalled getting “super-stoned” and said he enjoyed smoking “a lot,” before saying he had to cut back due to an over-dependence. The publication makes sure to mention the performer had also tried molly, magic mushrooms, and pills.

Now, the paper is purporting that Bieber’s closest friends are worried about his “hard-partying ways.” An unnamed inside source closes out the article by telling the publication that “Justin’s caused a lot of worry and anxiety with his drug use before. All those around him really hope he actually has it under control.”

Should We Be Worried About Bieber?

First off, how much Justin Bieber spends on cannabis is his business. A thousand bucks is nothing to the pop star, and given that other celebrities regularly spend far more on single bottles of alcohol, it doesn’t seem all that worrying. Besides, it wasn’t exactly a spontaneous and sudden incident — it was far more of a press event than some sort of hedonistic adventure. Here’s one of the released photos that reveals Bieber and Feldman in one of the least concerning pictures we’ve ever seen.

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The National Enquirer also contradicted the only real source for the story. The store owner talks about how Bieber loves that the stigma is changing around marijuana, and then the publication goes and stigmatizes it by pointing out his past self-proclaimed overuse. By throwing in other substances he has tried, the outlet can make it seem like the pop star has an actual problem when his past molly use has nothing to do with this story. Third, the entire language of this piece is extremely closed-minded about addiction, with terms like “backsliding,” “reefer madness,” and “once-illicit drug.” Weed is legal in California. Let it go, and stop spreading the stigmas about cannabis and addiction.

Other Bizarre Bieber Rumors

The National Enquirer is constantly wrong about Justin Bieber’s personal life. It just reported that he was trying to bribe his wife, Hailey Baldwin, into having a baby with him. This came a few months after a story where it was speculated Baldwin was not ready to have kids, which supposedly had Bieber upset. Another article claimed the couple’s neighbors said they were a nightmare to live next to because of the paparazzi. Though the story wasn’t true, maybe the Enquirer should stop looking over at Bieber’s greener grass.

