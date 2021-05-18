Justin Bieber Wants Hailey Baldwin To ‘Stay Home And Have Babies’?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren’t shy about their dedication to Christianity. Earlier this year, one tabloid claimed that Bieber was using his religion to make his wife “stay home and have babies.” Gossip Cop investigates the truth behind the rumor.

Babies And The Bible For The Biebers?

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, famously belonged to Hillsong Church, an evangelical megachurch located in Los Angeles. In February, Star accused the pop singer of being a little too devoted to his religion, using his beliefs to control his wife. “Justin apparently believes in Hillsong’s antifeminist doctrine that women belong in a separate group and should have babies, stay home and let the man be in charge,” alleged an inside source.

Before marrying Bieber, the 23 year old was a model and aspiring actress. The outlet claims those dreams have been put on hold since becoming a wife. The source says Baldwin is “telling friends she can’t wait to be a mom and have babies. She and Justin both say they’re content and wouldn’t have it any other way — but it’s like going back to the Dark Ages!”

What’s Going On With Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin?

Gossip Cop can confirm that this story is fake. Most importantly, Justin Bieber has publicly announced that he is not a part of Hillsong whatsoever — he belongs to another megachurch named Churchome. The tabloids can’t even get their facts straight.

In February, Gossip Cop busted a National Enquirer article claiming that Hailey Baldwin got upset with her husband for revealing on The Ellen Show that she was not ready to have children. While the fight was made up, the statements on Ellen were not. Bieber did express his desire to have children and mentioned Baldwin’s hesitancy to have them right now. To mirror that sentiment, Baldwin told Vogue Arabia the same thing, saying, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.”

The rumor that Baldwin has stopped working is also completely false. She has modeled on the cover of Vogue Paris, Vogue Brazil and Harper’s Bazaar this year alone. It’s ironic that a tabloid would claim to care about feminist values when Gossip Cop busts its stories that rely on sexist language and tropes.

In fact, many tabloids have clung to “feminist ideals” to talk about Bieber and Hillsong’s connection. The National Enquirer claimed that Bieber was “caught up” in a “child molester scandal” at Hillsong, even though the event referenced happened in the ’60s. Who reported in November 2020 that the young couple was undergoing a marriage crisis and was surrounded by cheating allegations. The catch was the cheating rumors had nothing to do with them and were about Carl Lentz, Hillsong’s former leader. Now that Bieber and Baldwin have nothing to do with Hillsong, this story just seems insulting.

More News From Gossip Cop

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

‘Spoiled Brat’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage To Dean McDermott Over Per Report

Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents?

Why Tony Dokoupil Won’t Be On ‘CBS This Morning’ For A While