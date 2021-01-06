Justin Bieber Studying To Be A Minister, Take Over Hillsong Church?

It’s clear that Justin Bieber is deeply religious, and that he credits his religion with many of the good changes in his life over the last few years. OK! was merely taking advantage of Bieber’s well-publicized devotion to Christianity to push lies about the star. It comes as no surprise to Gossip Cop since we once busted the disreputable tabloid for claiming Bieber had “dumped” Hailey Baldwin, who also just so happened to supposedly be pregnant. Not only did Bieber not “dump” his wife, she wasn’t pregnant. An outlet that tells more fibs than truths, and can’t even spell the name of Bieber’s church correctly, clearly can’t be trusted.