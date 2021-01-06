Justin Bieber Studying To Be A Minister, Take Over Hillsong Church?

Has Justin Bieber decided to become a “full-fledged minister” following the scandal involving Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz? One tabloid reported that the pop star had finally “found his calling.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set matters straight.
“Justin’s Higher Purpose” read the headline in a recent edition of OK! and beneath the bombastic title laid an article claiming Justin Bieber believed there was a “bigger calling out there for him” than just being a world-famous singer. The decision apparently came to Bieber following a scandal involving one of the head pastors for Hillsong, Carl Lentz.
Lentz, who is married to another head pastor for the church, was recently fired after it was discovered he’d been carrying on multiple affairs. Bieber, who the tabloid claimed had been a “devoted member of the controversial, celeb-favored Hillsong Church for years,” allegedly began “studying to become a minister” shortly after the scandal was publicized. A source told the outlet,
Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order.
According to the source, Bieber’s alleged plans to join the ministry also have something to do with the gratitude he feels for the institution for “saving him from his ‘dark’ period of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests.” The dubious insider continued, “Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church.”
As an aside, the source noted that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, received “religious marital counseling from Pastor Judah Smith of the megachurch Churchdome.” At this point in time, the source concluded, Bieber is sticking with his music, though the tipster hinted that it might not be long before the pop star eventually moves on to bigger and better things.
Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him. He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year.
This rumor was so ridiculous, and so out of left field, that Justin Bieber himself responded to it. He denied not only trying to become a minister, but revealed that he wasn’t even a member of Hillsong Church. He’s actually a member of “Churchome,” which the tabloid didn’t even bother to spell correctly. On his Instagram Story, Bieber included a screenshot of a Page Six article referencing this story, writing over it in big block letters,
I’m not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that this is fake news.
It’s clear that Justin Bieber is deeply religious, and that he credits his religion with many of the good changes in his life over the last few years. OK! was merely taking advantage of Bieber’s well-publicized devotion to Christianity to push lies about the star. It comes as no surprise to Gossip Cop since we once busted the disreputable tabloid for claiming Bieber had “dumped” Hailey Baldwin, who also just so happened to supposedly be pregnant. Not only did Bieber not “dump” his wife, she wasn’t pregnant. An outlet that tells more fibs than truths, and can’t even spell the name of Bieber’s church correctly, clearly can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
