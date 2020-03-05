Justin Bieber Struggling To Sell Tickets For His ‘Changes’ Tour?

Truth rating: 3

Justin Bieber’s Changes world tour is still a month away, and it’s true that some concerts still have plenty of tickets available. That’s not because his career is “suffering” as a tabloid claims. Gossip Cop can explain the situation.

Bieber’s tour is set to begin May 14 in Seattle, and since the “Yummy” singer hasn’t sold as many tickets as one might expect, the National Enquirer has taken the opportunity to bash Bieber and claim the music industry has passed him by. The tabloid quotes a supposed insider as saying, “Justin last released an album in 2015 and has had a low profile in the last few years.”

This “insider” alleges Bieber’s transition from teen pop singer to adult star is the problem, saying, “Nobody can blame him after he gave his teen years for his pop career, but it looks like it’s come at the sacrifice of his popularity as an adult.” “The music industry is tough place!” the supposed source concludes. The source isn’t wrong about one thing, the music industry can be tough, but that’s not what’s going on here.

For starters, Bieber’s latest album, also called Changes, debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts in multiple countries, so the singer is still massively popular. He’s also sold out all of his shows across Canada. Indeed, what may be at work here is something completely beyond Bieber’s control: the coronavirus.

Our own reliable insider close to Bieber confirms with us this is the case. Stars like Mariah Carey and BTS have canceled or postponed shows scheduled for the spring amid fear of the virus spreading among a gathering of large groups. It’s likely this fear is wreaking havoc on the music industry. Even the movie industry is re-evaluating things, as the producers of the upcoming James Bond movie have postponed its release from April until November. Across the entertainment industry, the virus is causing massive problems.

Frankly, it’s impossible to trust this outlet anyway. In January, the Enquirer invented a story that Bieber was scared Lyme disease was going to end his career. The bogus article came just days after Bieber announced he suffered from the disease, but at no point was he ever worried it would hurt his career. One month later, Changes was released, and he announced the tour. He is obviously managing the condition well. It’s worth noting, the tabloid doesn’t mention this previous claim in its latest article. Gossip Cop debunked that story, of course.

Last August, the ridiculous outlet purported Bieber’s wife. Hailey Baldwin, had kicked him out of bed because she was “creeped out” by his acne. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for its faulty reporting in the mean-spirited, nonsensical story. The two held their wedding ceremony just a month and a half later and they’re clearly very happy together in every way.