Justin Bieber’s New Diet Making Him Smell Bad?

By Laura Broman

Is Justin Bieber on a bizarre new diet that’s causing him to stink? That ridiculous rumor is being pushed in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Obsessed Justin Dives Into Stinky Diet!” exclaims the headline of an article in this week’s Globe. The tabloid reports that Bieber has started an “intense” mind and body cleanse so extreme that it’s worrying his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber has “become obsessive,” alleges a supposed “insider,” “and treats his cleanses and personal hygiene like it’s a military operation.” The questionable tipster goes on to say that Bieber will “sit in the sauna for hours and meditate nonstop to purge both his mind and his body from evils,” drinking smelly “weird herb teas” and eating “nothing but sauerkraut and beets for days at a time.”

Baldwin reportedly finds the cleanse “plain weird, but Justin won’t listen and is only getting worse.” The tabloid also brings up Bieber’s health struggles including his current battle with Lyme disease: “He was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff,” and now “he’s gone in the opposite direction, and it’s equally troubling!” the dubious insider finishes.

This story is just ridiculous. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Bieber, who wasn’t able to speak on the record, but who dismissed the claim as “absurd.” This supposed insider can describe in detail Bieber’s apparent new diet and cleansing rituals, yet can’t even explain why exactly he’s engaging in these random and bizarre practices. This is just a case of a tabloid capitalizing on Bieber’s health issues to fill page space.

Furthermore, while the gossip industry seems to love inventing drama between Bieber and his wife – they appear to be as strong as ever. Just two days ago, he posted a picture of him and Baldwin kissing on Instagram with the caption, “My quarantine partner,” referring to the self-isolation he and Baldwin are undergoing to stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since he achieved superstardom at such a young age, Bieber has been subject to some truly ridiculous rumors from the tabloids. Gossip Cop has debunked loads of false stories about Bieber’s mental health in particular. And there are plenty of Bieber theories out there that are just plain bizarre: in November, Gossip Cop busted NW for alleging that Bieber wanted himself and Baldwin to be cryogenically frozen so they could “live together forever.” This January, the National Enquirer falsely claimed Bieber had become “obsessed” with his own death. All of this, taken together with his strange new diet, would indeed be a lot for Hailey Baldwin to deal with – but, fortunately, not one bit of it is true.