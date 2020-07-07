Justin Bieber Still Secretly Contacting Selena Gomez?

This January, the Enquirer published an article about Bieber fearing his Lyme disease diagnosis would ruin his career. The singer had recently made a post on Instagram in which he said that “it’s been a rough couple of years,” and from that the tabloid incorrectly assumed he worried his career might tank. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Bieber was actually doing pretty well in his career at the time (and still is). He did say it had been a rough couple of years for him in that Instagram post, but he also said that he was “getting the right treatment” and planned to “be back better than ever.