Justin Bieber Still Secretly Contacting Selena Gomez?

In July 2019, a tabloid article swore that Justin Bieber had been contacting Selena Gomez. Gossip Cop debunked the phony report one year ago today. 365 days later, it’s only gotten more obvious how made-up the story was.
According to a story published on the gossip blog RadarOnline, Bieber was “[refusing] to stop contacting” his ex-girlfriend Gomez. A supposed “source” speaking to the outlet claimed that Bieber had repeatedly asked her for “advice” on dealing with his mental health. He has also allegedly told her she looked “amazing” as she promoted her film The Dead Don’t Die.
Gossip Cop found the story to be completely phony. First of all, the source only mentioned one specific instance of Bieber supposedly contacting Gomez, despite claiming he’d been repeatedly contacting her. Second, there’s no mention of how Bieber was supposed to be contacting her: text message? Phone calls? DMs? In person? There was an awful lot of information missing here.
One year later, it’s only gotten more obvious how ridiculous this claim is. Recently, both stars have opened up about the toxicity of their years-long on-again, off-again relationship. In February of this year, Bieber described himself as “reckless” during their relationship in an interview with Apple Music. “This time, I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions,” he said, adding, “and yeah, I got better.”
Gomez went even further during a January interview with NPR, in which she described herself as suffering from emotional abuse from Bieber. It’s pretty clear that at this point they’ve both gotten a healthy distance from each other and wouldn’t be interested in reconnecting. Based on his interview, there’s no way Bieber would be reaching out to Gomez for that kind of advice – the tabloid was clearly just exploiting both stars’ mental health journeys for profit.
It should be noted, Gossip Cop has called out RadarOnline and its affiliate the National Enquirer throughout the proceeding year for making up rumors about both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. That August, the site wrote that Gomez had had a falling out with her best friend Francia Raisa. Raisa, who had given a kidney for Gomez, was allegedly fed up with the pop star’s drinking and partying lifestyle. But a trusted source close to Gomez assured us that the story was false, and that she and Raisa had seen each other just a few days prior.
This January, the Enquirer published an article about Bieber fearing his Lyme disease diagnosis would ruin his career. The singer had recently made a post on Instagram in which he said that “it’s been a rough couple of years,” and from that the tabloid incorrectly assumed he worried his career might tank. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Bieber was actually doing pretty well in his career at the time (and still is). He did say it had been a rough couple of years for him in that Instagram post, but he also said that he was “getting the right treatment” and planned to “be back better than ever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.