Justin Bieber 'Stepping Back' From Hollywood To Have A Baby?

Is Justin Bieber stepping away from Hollywood to start a family with Hailey Baldwin? Gossip Cop investigated the rumor. Here’s what we know.
Earlier this month, it was speculated that the pop star was studying to become a minister to take over Hillsong Church, a church the singer frequently attended, after the resignation of longtime pastor, Carl Lentz. Gossip Cop clarified this wasn’t true and the singer had no intentions of taking over the church. Now, In Touch claims that Bieber may have another calling he’s vigorously chasing: becoming a dad.
According to an unnamed insider, Bieber and Baldwin are “still in the honeymoon phase and really want kids.” The source continues, “That’s their focus right now. Justin has a strong faith, but he’d rather be one of the worshippers in the audience rather than the one gathering the flock as Kanye would.” The unnamed informant reveals that the young couple, who wed in 2018, are doing whatever they can to eliminate as much stress as possible to focus on having kids, which also means leaving Hollywood for a little while.
“Justin and Hailey are taking a step back on all fronts,” the insider discloses, adding, “And with his strong faith, he knows they will be blessed with a beautiful child one day. Hopefully one day very soon.”
Do we think Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may try to have a baby this year? It’s definitely a possibility. But we can debunk the idea that Bieber is stepping away from Hollywood. The pop singer is scheduled to do his world tour this year. If Bieber was truly looking to take time off from his career, Gossip Cop doubts he would continue to go on his tour. Additionally, Gossip Cop doesn’t trust the information coming from In Touch, since the tabloid hasn’t been trustworthy in the past.
For instance, in 2018, the magazine alleged that Baldwin was already pregnant with Bieber’s child shortly after the two wed. We ran the report by an individual in the singer’s camp, who confirmed that the story wasn’t true.
A year later, the same magazine alleged that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were on the verge of splitting up due to the singer’s depression. Not only was the story incorrect, but it was also highly insensitive. Gossip Cop wasted no time in busting the bogus tale.
The tabloid is all over the place with its narratives about the couple, which makes it hard to believe anything it says. Because Bieber and Baldwin are very open about their relationship and career, Gossip Cop is certain the two would announce if they plan to leave Hollywood or if they are expecting a baby.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
