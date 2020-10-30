Justin Bieber Shares What He's Been Up To During Quarantine In New Documentary

Justin Bieber is getting up close and personal once again. Following the success of his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, which followed the making of the album Changes, the pop star has just dropped a new behind-the-scenes special. And it’s juicy!
Entitled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the 30-minute doc gives fans a raw inside look into the pop star’s life over the last few months. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage—including a shot of Bieber taking a COVID test—it features super personal conversations with the Canadian singer about everything from his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin to his disappointment over having to cancel his 2020 tour due to the pandemic.
"I either was going to sit around and mope about it and be depressed or use that time to say, you know what, this is not the plan, but I can work on this in my life, let me work on my relationship with my wife."
Bieber revealed that his relationship with Baldwin “flourished during the lock down.” He admitted that “her and I have really big lives. Hailey is such a driven person. I’m such a driven person. So [quarantine] allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually a really beautiful thing."
The 26-year-year old singer also opened up about another important relationship in his life—his connection with God. “I love performing. It’s one of my favorite things in the world. I love using what I’m good at to make other people smile and make other people happy. But you just gotta release that control to God and trust that his plan is better than our plan.”
“There’s a lot more confidence in my relationships,” Bieber confided. “There were times when I was really like, ‘Man is this pain ever gonna go away?’ Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God. That’s not based on fear. It’s not based on my past. It’s based on who I truly am.”
Justin Bieber: Next Chapter is currently streaming for free on the pop star’s official YouTube page.