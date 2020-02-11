Justin Bieber Fantasizing About Exes Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian And Sofia Richie?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Has Justin Bieber been fantasizing about hooking up with his exes – including Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie? That’s the bogus story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

An alleged insider tells NW, “Justin literally tells Hailey [Baldwin] that he dreams about having sex with his exes. That’s why she’s forcing him to read self-help books about cheating.” This is in reference to Bieber sharing an Instagram photo of the books he’s currently reading, one of which is titled His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage. The book, written by a marriage counselor, teaches spouses how to fulfill each other’s needs in order to maintain a happy relationship.

According to the “source,” Baldwin still fears the worst despite her husband’s new reading material. “Hailey is pretty understanding and figured Sel would always be imprinted on Justin’s mind in some way, but it really hurt when he confessed he still finds her sexually attractive,” says the supposed tipster. Baldwin, however, is said to be even more upset about Bieber “lusting after” Kardashian – as she worries she’ll never live up to the “wild, sexy, experienced older woman.”

The seemingly phony insider adds, “Hailey appreciates that Justin is trying to cleanse himself with this book, but she also knows he finds it hard to resist beautiful women. She’s not sure if a bit of light reading will cure his fantasies.”

The tabloid’s ridiculous story is based on nothing but Bieber reading a book about building a strong marriage. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the singer, who tells us the magazine’s article is absurd. Bieber never told his wife he dreams of hooking up with his exes, nor is she forcing him to read His Needs, Her Needs. We’re told the pop star picked up the book on his own.

Around two weeks ago, Bieber opened up about making a “serious commitment” to Baldwin during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer explained that he decided to propose when he realized he was ready to commit to his wife fully. “‘I’m going to make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband,” he recalled. “This is what I’ve always wanted. I’m going to choose this woman and just do it.” Bieber remains committed to his wife. His ex-girlfriends aren’t a factor.

This isn’t the first time NW has alleged that other women were coming between Bieber and his wife. In November, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Bieber and Baldwin were fighting over his past “fling” with Tiffany Trump. However, there’s zero indication the singer ever had a “fling” with the president’s youngest daughter. In November 2018, the outlet made up a ridiculous story about Baldwin getting plastic surgery to look more like Gomez. It’s the tabloid that can’t get over Bieber’s exes – not him.