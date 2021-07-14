Justin Bieber Seen ‘Yelling’ At Wife Hailey, How His Fans Are Reacting

Justin Bieber caused a stir after he was videotaped in a seemingly heated discussion with his wife, Hailey. The talented spouses were in Las Vegas over the weekend where Justin teamed up with Diplo for a surprise appearance at the XS nightclub at the famous Wynn resort hotel. A short video, with distorted audio, quickly made the rounds on social media and led to an intense reaction from fans of the singer.

Viral Video Shows Animated Justin Bieber Supposedly ‘Yelling’ At Hailey Baldwin

A short clip that seemed to show Justin Bieber yelling at his wife, model Hailey Baldwin while the two were escorted by their security team and various members of their entourage went viral, though the singer’s fans are now saying it’s being taken out of context. The video was taken on July 9 right after Justin got off stage after the performance.

The video picks up as Justin and Hailey, surrounded on all sides by security, walk down a hallway together. Justin can clearly be seen speaking excitedly to his wife and gesturing wildly. He’s in the same green t-shirt and basketball shorts that he was wearing on stage, though it’s unclear how much time has passed since his performance. Hailey’s face isn’t visible in the video since she’s turned towards her husband as he speaks.

Justin and Hailey Bieber spotted out in Las Vegas (July 9) pic.twitter.com/BAtpwhBxxZ — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) July 11, 2021

Some On Twitter Had A Very Negative Reaction To The Video

In the video, Bieber is seen, but not heard, as fans are screaming over his voice, which makes it impossible to know what Justin’s saying or how loudly he’s speaking. That didn’t stop some people from drawing their own conclusions from the nine-second clip.

i wanna know why justin yelling was at hailey omg — faith ♡̷̷ (@adoresdrive) July 11, 2021

so glad selena got out of this pic.twitter.com/4lvcPepObt — lexie waldorf (@gomezquality) July 11, 2021

I asked my son who is a couple of years younger than me what it looked like Justin is doing in this video and he said he's yelling because he's angry.

If you were there and he wasn't yelling, fine. To us looking at the video he appears to be angry & yelling.



K? Now fuck off. https://t.co/tC59VTb14X — Tiff Hunter Biden (@TMahogany44) July 11, 2021

Alleged Eyewitness Steps Forward To Correct The Record

Justin’s fans quickly jumped to his defense, however, and several eyewitnesses stepped forward to give their own version of events. In response to that last tweet, one person wrote, “He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline.”

He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down. He was all adrenaline. It doesn’t matter how the fuck it “appears” to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that’s just what it appears to you. That’s defamation of character. https://t.co/JDFHzjqXFu — 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021

That same person also provided footage of Justin taken from his performance as proof of the “adrenaline” rush they claimed the singer was on to explain his excited demeanor.

I took this of Justin right before that video was taken. He was on STRAIGHT adrenaline from performing. He wasn’t mad at Hailey and he wasn’t yelling at her. I hate how he’s always painted as the bad guy when he’s the furthest thing from it pic.twitter.com/ePKdVDD6Xi — 🤍 (@biebsclubhouse) July 11, 2021

From our perspective, Justin didn’t seem upset as he spoke with Hailey, nor was there anything about her body language to suggest that she was uncomfortable, in fact, it appears as though they are holding hands throughout. It seems like this viral video lacked just enough context for people to come up with their own version of events. It’s unfortunate that people chose to jump to the worst conclusion possible, but that’s kind of social media’s M.O.

