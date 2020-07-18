Justin Bieber In A 'Slump' And 'Hung Up' On Selena Gomez?

The magazine went on to say that while Bieber is “head over heels” in love with his wife, Baldwin was convinced that he still harbored feelings for Gomez. "Justin says his heart is Hailey's and, of course, she wants to believe that, but every time Selena comes up in conversation, he shuts down. It's putting a major strain on their marriage," the unnamed source added. Despite what the tabloid and this anonymous “insider” tried to convey, the story wasn’t true. Everyone is fully aware of the relationship Bieber had with Gomez, and while the two were together for a long time, it’s evident both singers had moved on with their lives, Bieber in particular.