How Justin Bieber's Hair Has Evolved Throughout His Career

When Justin Bieber sings, "I'm going through changes" off the title track of his latest album (Changes), he may as well be talking about his hair. In his decade-long career, the singer has had more hairstyles than hit singles. How could anyone forget his "Baby"-era swoop, or the pompadour he rocked in 2014? We won't even fault him for some of his worst fails (dreadlocks, anyone?)—after all, everyone has their own regrettable style moments, only they're not immortalized by gossip rags. Luckily, Bieber has wife model Hailey Baldwin to help him out these days. More than anything, we're hoping she talks him out of future mustaches. But until he unveils his next 'do, here's a quick visual history of Justin Bieber's hair.