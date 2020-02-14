What Happened To Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Reality Show?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Exactly one year ago, the gossip world blew up with rumors that Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, were in talks to get their own reality show. Gossip Cop busted the rumor as completely fabricated. One year later, we can give updates on the situation – it’s still not happening.

On February 14, 2019, the National Enquirer and its sister blog RadarOnline both claimed the star couple were in the “early stages” of developing a reality show about their lives as newlyweds. The show was said to be similar to Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s 2003 MTV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Even though both the Enquirer and RadarOnline are notoriously untrustworthy as sources of news, other tabloids immediately jumped on the Bieber/Baldwin reality show train. The story was picked up by outlets ranging from the equally-untrustworthy Life & Style to, of all places, MTV’s own news branch. Come on, MTV News – we expect this kind of thing from the tabloids, but you should really know better.

Unlike these other outlets, whose business model is apparently just regurgitating nonsense without checking to make sure the claims are true, Gossip Cop investigated and found it to be entirely bogus. We checked in with Scooter Braun, the famed manager of Bieber and other stars, and he assured us on the record that the rumors about a reality show were “false.” The couple had no plans whatsoever to get a TV series going.

In the year that has passed, the falsehoods in this story have only become clearer. Absolutely no additional reports of a reality series in development have surfaced, and after the initial flurry of excitement in the gossip industry, it seems most of these outlets have forgotten it was even a story to begin with. Bieber just dropped his fifth album, Changes, and is also gearing up to go on tour starting in May. That means he would be absent and busy for a good portion of his own reality show’s debut season, if indeed such a show existed – which it doesn’t.

The tabloid world may have forgotten about the reality show rumor, but it has latched on to every Bieber-related rumor it can cook up, to the point where we’ve had to make several lists of all the different types of Bieber/Baldwin stories Gossip Cop has debunked recently. There are the rumors about Selena Gomez driving a wedge between the couple, about Baldwin’s supposed pregnancy, about Bieber’s alleged struggles with mental health, and finally about Bieber and Baldwin splitting up. So much debunking, so little time.