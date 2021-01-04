Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin 'On Cusp Of Divorcing'?

Justin Bieber Became Too Much To Handle?

From there, the magazine asserted Bieber, who married Baldwin in 2018, “endangered himself” when he planned his that coincided with the release of his album but would probably cancel it “since there are whispers that he's nervous about stepping back into the spotlight. "People were hoping Hailey would be able to talk him out of it, but there's only so much she could do. No one would blame her if she felt trapped by all the gloom and doom and wanted to get out from under and live her own life again,” the tipster tattled. The story ended with the insider claiming Baldwin would have some tough choices to make and that she didn’t “sign up” for this.