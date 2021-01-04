Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin 'On Cusp Of Divorcing'?

Last January, a tabloid claimed Hailey Baldwin wanted out of her marriage to Justin Bieber. Gossip Cop looked into the silly story when it came out. Today, we’re revisiting the piece and where the two stand today.
Last January, Star claimed Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were on the verge of breaking up. According to the tabloid, the marriage was at its breaking point and Baldwin was “trying hard, but it's an uphill struggle with Justin's depression, which seems to have gotten worse in the past few months.”
“Their friends are worried that Hailey's feeling so stressed and suffocated that she might even decide to leave him. And given how fragile Justin is, he'd be more than heartbroken — he'd be utterly devastated,” the insider continued. The source added the model felt trapped in her marriage to the singer.
“Hailey's whole world was turned upside down. Before she got married, she was traveling the globe partying with her fashion pals, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Now they're all living the high life without her, while she's become a kind of desperate housewife," the informant further revealed.
From there, the magazine asserted Bieber, who married Baldwin in 2018, “endangered himself” when he planned his that coincided with the release of his album but would probably cancel it “since there are whispers that he's nervous about stepping back into the spotlight. "People were hoping Hailey would be able to talk him out of it, but there's only so much she could do. No one would blame her if she felt trapped by all the gloom and doom and wanted to get out from under and live her own life again,” the tipster tattled. The story ended with the insider claiming Baldwin would have some tough choices to make and that she didn’t “sign up” for this.
Gossip Cop corrected the phony piece. Despite what the bogus report stated, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber weren’t having marital problems nor was the model looking to leave her husband. Since the two wed, their relationship has been heavily scrutinized by tabloids. Nonetheless, the pair continued to speak fondly of each other and their marriage. Last February, during an interview with Vogue, Baldwin stated of Bieber.
Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it. He's an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So I'm lucky.
Also, Gossip Cop has busted Star before for being wrong about the couple. For example, in 2019, the magazine alleged Baldwin was putting off the couple’s wedding because of trust issues. Obviously, the hearsay surrounding the pair's marriage is merely just that, and nothing more.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
