Justin Bieber’s Health Issues Pushing Hailey Baldwin To ‘Breaking Point’?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Are Justin Bieber’s health issues pushing Hailey Baldwin to the “breaking point,” as a tabloid is alleging? The short answer is no. Gossip Cop can explain.

In the latest issue of OK! Australia, there is an article claiming Baldwin is struggling to deal with the “Yummy” singer’s various health problems, especially his mental health issues. The unreliable outlet quotes a supposed “insider” as saying, “Hailey’s been trying hard, but it’s an uphill struggle with Justin’s depression, which seems to have gotten worse in the past few months.” This questionable insider adds, “Their friends are worried that Hailey’s feeling so stressed and suffocated that she might even decide to leave him.”

The tabloid continues by asserting her marriage to Bieber has been “crippling,” with the dubious source saying, “Before she got married, she was traveling the globe partying with her fashion friends. Now they are all living the high life without her, while she’s become kind of a desperate housewife.” The article wraps up by tying in Bieber’s upcoming world tour in support of his new album, which is expected to begin in the spring. Bieber cut short his 2017 tour due to severe depression, and according to the so-called source, “he could meet the same fate this time. People are hoping Hailey will be able to talk him out of it, but there’s only so much she can do.”

The entire premise of the story is nonsense. It appears as though the magazine is just capitalizing on Bieber’s well-documented struggles with depression to invent a new narrative that isn’t based in reality. The truth is, Baldwin is still very much in love with Bieber. In an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, Baldwin captioned a photo of the couple kissing with, “please be my New Years kiss even when I’m 80!!!” Unless things have drastically changed in the past couple of weeks, she sure seems very happy.

Things have not changed. Last week, in a live stream on Instagram, Bieber said, “I’m gonna freaking crush this tour. You and me, traveling the world.” He then turned the camera towards Baldwin, who smiled and flashed a peace sign. As opposed to talking him out of the tour, it appears she plans to join him on the road. The two were also spotted leaving his manager Scooter Braun’s office earlier this week, presumably to talk about the tour plans.

The truth is, Baldwin is not struggling with her marriage. She and Bieber are still very happy, by all appearances. The tabloids have been brutal on Bieber regarding his health and OK! has a poor track record when it comes to the couple’s relationship. Last year, Gossip Cop named an article by the tabloid as our top Rumor Of The Year about Baldwin and Bieber when it claimed they were divorcing over Selena Gomez. In reality, they had a huge wedding ceremony to celebrate their earlier courthouse wedding. The tabloid is clueless.