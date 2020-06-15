Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Fighting Over Having Kids?

Were Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin fighting over when to have kids? One tabloid has asserted that this is the case. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and made a very different determination.
“Justin & Hailey’s Baby Battle” read the headline from Star. Bieber, the outlet insisted, was ready to start a family already, but Baldwin wasn’t quite ready. A so-called “insider” revealed that Baldwin wanted to “wait until the timing is right.” She’d rather focus on her career and have the freedom to have some more fun before focusing on motherhood.
Despite being put off by his wife, Bieber was still working on his dreams of parenthood. The publication alleged the 26-year-old pop star had been “eyeing a mansion in Brentwood he thinks would be the perfect home to raise kids in.” He hoped that moving to such a family friendly abode would “encourage Hailey to want to get pregnant,” the suspicious “insider” continued.
Though Justin Bieber was supposedly “used to getting his way,” Baldwin was standing firm about waiting to start their family. “She points out that they have the rest of their lives together,” the insider said, adding, “But it’s been a real elephant in the room for them — and they’re very much at odds about it." It’s hard to take such a blatantly ridiculous story seriously, especially when there’s so much evidence to the contrary.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bieber explained that although he was very much looking forward to becoming a father, it was up to his wife to decide how many kids the couple would have since it was her body. Bieber offered up the information freely during a game of “Burning Questions.” If Bieber was truly so upset over the fact that his wife’s timeline to have kids didn’t match up with his own, it’s unlikely he’d bring it up on a daytime talk show.
While it could very well be that Baldwin would rather wait a little longer to have children, it seems highly unlikely that Bieber would be upset with his wife for choosing to do so, especially when he’s publicly signaled that the choice is Baldwin’s. What’s more likely is that the tabloid needed a story to fill its pages, so it simply made this one up.
It wouldn’t be the first time Star published an outlandish rumor about the couple. Last summer, the tabloid claimed Baldwin was having doubts about marrying Bieber and was postponing the wedding. Obviously, Gossip Cop found this rumor to be false, and the wedding went off without a hitch a month later. Earlier this year, that gossip rag claimed Baldwin “wanted out” of her marriage to Bieber. The two have been very vocal about their love and how happy they are together, which is why Gossip Cop determined that story to be false. With that sort of shoddy reporting, it’s hard to believe anything the tabloid publishes.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.