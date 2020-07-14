Justin Bieber Getting Too ‘Clingy’ For Hailey Baldwin After Assault Allegations?

This also wouldn’t be the first time that the tabloids have exaggerated about the spouses and their marriage. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely claiming that Justin Bieber abandoned Hailey Baldwin despite her being pregnant. The idea that a man would storm out on his wife while she's pregnant with his child is a bit melodramatic, and there was no evidence to support the tabloid’s claim that Baldwin was expecting. After investigating the story, Gossip Cop found our suspicions to be correct. Bieber's rep told us exclusively that the story was ridiculous and completely fabricated.