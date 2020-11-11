Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Still Planning To 'Cryo Freeze' Together?

Back in the realm of the macabre, this tabloid then said Bieber was obsessed with his own mortality. That’s right, a couple of months after this silly cryogenics story NW went back to the well and said Bieber was convinced he’d be dead by 27. Bieber has loads of plans for his own future, so there is little truth about him embracing death, but it sure looks like NW was obsessed with his mortality.