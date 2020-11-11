Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Still Planning To 'Cryo Freeze' Together?

365 days ago Gossip Cop busted a story about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s desire to be frozen. The cryogenic desire would allow them to be together forever. Since it’s been a year, we're taking a look back on that story.
NW reported that the Biebers were purchasing “His’n’Hers cryogenic frozen pods” so they could be resuscitated after death. “Hailey thought he was joking, but Justin's already put deposits down,” a tipster said. The “Love Yourself” signer “read up a lot about cryogenics and has already spoken to his team regarding the best way to go about it." Baldwin was not totally on board and was teasing Bieber about it.
Gossip Cop busted the story at the time because the tabloid had a lousy track record when it came to the Biebers. We also checked with a source close to the situation who dismissed this story as total nonsense. Bieber has received cryotherapy in the past, so it looks like this tabloid took that cold-therapy and ran away with it.
Since we busted this story, there has been nary a peep about the famous couple and cryogenics. The whole cryogenics trope pops up from time to time, Globe claimed Cher wanted to be frozen for instance, but even then it’s been so long that we think tabloid may be learning better. Bieber and Baldwin are still together one year later and regularly post on Instagram.
Justin Bieber was a frequent target of NW. Just a week after this cryogenics story, it claimed he had a fling with Tiffany Trump. Trump and Bieber had never even been photographed together, so the tabloid had to digitally alter some photos to make its absurd story possible. It later claimed that Bieber was fantasizing about his exes, but a source close to the singer said that story was absurd.
About a month after this story, it claimed Baldwin was pregnant. Baldwin herself denied that rumor, and over nine months later no baby appeared. Cleary this tabloid has no legitimate insight into Bieber’s life, as Gossip Cop has proven it's constantly incorrect and should not be believed.
Back in the realm of the macabre, this tabloid then said Bieber was obsessed with his own mortality. That’s right, a couple of months after this silly cryogenics story NW went back to the well and said Bieber was convinced he’d be dead by 27. Bieber has loads of plans for his own future, so there is little truth about him embracing death, but it sure looks like NW was obsessed with his mortality.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.