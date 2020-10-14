Just How Long Has Bindi Irwin Been Pregnant? When Is She Expecting?

This Would Make Her Due In 2020

This issue hit the stands in July 2020 with another cover story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret break-up which we quickly debunked. Three months pregnant in July would mean Irwin was due in January, which is off by a bit. Considering she didn't publicly announce the pregnancy until mid-August, and by her own account it was in the first trimester, it's safe to say the tabloid got this story wrong, it had no way of knowing the truth, as she likely was either JUST pregnant or not yet pregnant at all at the time of the report.