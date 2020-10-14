Just How Long Has Bindi Irwin Been Pregnant? When Is She Expecting?

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced to the world on August 11 that their new family is going to get a little bit bigger.
Congratulations to the newlyweds! One tabloid announced the baby a few months before this photo. Gossip Cop investigates when exactly the Irwin's baby girl should come into the world.
New Idea refused to be scooped on an Irwin pregnancy announcement, so they announced "Bindi [is] three months pregnant" on its cover back in July. The tabloid said Irwin was "wearing much looser khaki shirts," and her mother Terri was "beaming with pride." This meant "baby joy" was in the air.
The rest of the article is filled with odd anecdotes. The tabloid said, "Russell Crowe is set to walk her down the aisle" when the couple gets remarried in California, but no such wedding was ever planned. It also said Bindi "gravitates toward the newborn animals at the zoo" as evidence of her "[natural] maternal instincts." Gossip Cop is going to focus on the cover quote, which said she's already three months into the pregnancy.
This issue hit the stands in July 2020 with another cover story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret break-up which we quickly debunked. Three months pregnant in July would mean Irwin was due in January, which is off by a bit. Considering she didn't publicly announce the pregnancy until mid-August, and by her own account it was in the first trimester, it's safe to say the tabloid got this story wrong, it had no way of knowing the truth, as she likely was either JUST pregnant or not yet pregnant at all at the time of the report.
We want to point out first how this is really only the business of Irwin and Powell when precisely the baby is due. That said, the baby's gender was announced on September 22 with an adorable photo starring a tortoise.
This puts Irwin in the second trimester. The baby should arrive around late February or early March, which is a few months beyond the due date pegged by New Idea.
Since this story about Irwin's pregnancy, the tabloid has claimed she is expecting twins. A few weeks later and that number doubled to quadruplets. Gossip Cop has previously busted this tabloid for claiming Terri Irwin was in a love triangle with Russell Crowe, and that Powell would move back to the States with Irwin to be closer to his family. Not a single one of those stories was true, so why should we trust this tabloid now? The answer is obvious, we shouldn't.
This tabloid jumped the gun by a few months, announcing a pregnancy before Irwin was pregnant. It has since blown the number of expected children more than once. It's safe to say the tabloid has no insight into the Irwin family, for it repeatedly gets every story wrong.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.