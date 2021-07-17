Julie Andrews ‘Worrying’ Friends With ‘Desperate’ Surgery To Restore Her Singing Voice?

Is Julie Andrews taking desperate measures towards her goal of finally being able to sing again? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Julie Andrews ‘Spending A Fortune’ To Fix Her Voice?

The most recent edition of the Globe reports Julie Andrews has spent millions of dollars trying to reverse the damage that was done to her vocal cords. The Broadway legend once boasted a four-octave range before a benign lesion was found on her vocal cords in 1997. The Mary Poppins star underwent surgery to remove it but was left with extensive scarring from the operation. Andrews described her devastation at the time, admitting, “Singing has been a cherished gift, and my inability to sing has been a devastating blow.”

But, according to the tabloid, Andrews isn’t done fighting to get her voice back. An inside source tells the outlet, “Before she dies, Julie wants to sing one of her famous songs,” adding, “She’s already given tens of millions to medical organizations in the hope they’ll come up with a breakthrough.” Andrews hasn’t stopped acting but is reportedly seeking out one last operation to fix the damage. But those close to her “worry she’s setting herself up for more misery” if the surgery isn’t a success. The source continues, “It took her years of therapy to get out of the depressive state she was in after the doctor botched was should have been a very minor surgery.”

Julie Andrews ‘Desperate’ To Sing On Stage On Last Time?

So, is it true Andrews is pouring money into financing a risky new operation with hopes to restore her voice? That doesn’t seem to be the case. Andrews did work with a team of scientists researching synthetic vocal chords, but that was more than a decade ago. While it’s true Andrews admitted she had a hard time coping with the loss of her voice, she said herself that she’s moved on to other things. Andrews said once in an interview, “I was very frightened, [and] not just for my career. It felt as if my voice were such a huge part of my personality, and it took me a few years to get ’round to realizing that there were other things.”

Since Andrews’ vocal abilities were seriously strained by the operation, she’s gone on to pursue her passion of writing. She’s written multiple memoirs, partnered with her daughter to publish more than 30 children’s books, and started a podcast about children’s literature. Andrews also hasn’t stopped acting.

Since her singing career came to an abrupt end, she’s gone on to have roles in The Princess Diaries, Shrek, and Shrek the Third. She’s also narrated multiple projects, including Bridgerton for which she just received an Emmy nomination. It’s clear Andrew may have been forced to take a step back from singing, but her career is far from over. With that in mind, we doubt she’s taking any desperate measures at the moment to restore her singing voice.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Health

This is hardly the first time Gossip Cop has caught the Globe in a lie about celebrities’ health. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Trisha Yearwood might never sing again due to COVID complications. Then, the outlet alleged COVID had made Betty White a social recluse. The magazine even asserted Cher was at “death’s door” after her battle with a rare illness. Clearly, the Globe is no authority on celebrities’ health.

