 by Ariel Gordon
Julianne Hough Rumored To Be The Next Bachelorette

Ariel Gordon
8:00 pm, July 4, 2021
Julianne Hough smiling, holding up her ring finger with a ring on it.
(Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Is Julianne Hough going to be the next Bachelorette? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘The Bachelorette’ Seeks Out Julianne Hough After Ratings Dive?

The most recent edition of OK! reports producers would love to have Julianne Hough on as the next Bachelorette. This potential move comes after a reported dip in ratings. Apparently, viewership for the Season 17 premiere was at an all-time low for the franchise. An insider tells the tabloid, “ABC execs are desperate to shake things up.”

The source goes on, “Now that Julianne won’t be returning to Dancing With the Stars this fall, they think people would love to see her somewhere else on the network.” The insider insists Hough would “no doubt be excited by the prospect,” since she isn’t known to be seeing anyone at the moment. The source muses, “She would definitely add some spice to the show.”

Julianne Hough To Be The Next Bachelorette?

So, is it true Hough is going to be the next Bachelorette? While Hough would no doubt bring the viewers in, there’s no evidence to suggest she’s joining the show. Hough spent years on Dancing With the Stars, and served her time on America’s Got Talent, but she seems to be moving away from TV these days. Hough is spending her time on various projects. The dancer is frequently partnering with businesses and charities she admires. She has also launched her own production company, lifestyle website, and wine company. Since she keeps her love life mostly private, we doubt a show broadcasting her search for love is in the cards.

Furthermore, the Season 18 Bachelorette has already been chosen, and it’s not Hough. Before Season 17 even premiered, it was announced that Season 18 would take place directly after the Season 17 finale and would showcase Michelle Young as the next bachelorette. While the tabloid doesn’t specifically say what season Hough would allegedly be coming onto the show, she definitely won’t be “the next Bachelorette” as the outlet insists since that position is already filled.

The Tabloid On Julianne Hough

This wouldn’t be the first time Gossip Cop caught OK! in a fib about Julianne Hough. Last year the tabloid claimed Hough was getting back together with her ex Ryan Seacrest. Then the magazine alleged Hough had reconciled with her ex-husband Brooks Laich and they were having a baby. Obviously, the tabloid isn’t the most reputable source when it comes to Julianne Hough.

