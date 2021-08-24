Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Julianne Hough Regretting Divorce, Jealous Of Ex Brooks Laich’s New Girlfriend?

6:00 pm, August 24, 2021
Is Julianne Hough regretting her divorce from Brooks Laich? One tabloid insists Hough is having second thoughts after seeing Laich with his new girlfriend. Gossip Cop investigates.

Julianne Hough ‘Jealous’ of Brooks Laich’s ‘New Girl’?

This week, Star reports Julianne Hough has some complicated feelings about her ex-husband, former NHL star Brooks Laich, getting back into the dating game. Laich recently went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend, Icelandic CrossFit athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir. According to the report, Laich cheered Davíðsdóttir on during the NOBULL CrossFit Games before jetting off on a romantic Hawaiian together. The couple’s adventures reportedly have Hough grief-stricken as she’s forced to finally accept that she and Laich are over.

“Julianne told a friend her heart is broken, because even though they filed for divorce in November, part of her was holding out hope for a reconciliation,” an inside source muses. The insider adds that Laich isn’t “looking back,” however. The tipster explains, “Brooks is really into Katrín, and they share a ton in common, including their love of sports,” adding, “She’s more down-to-earth than Julianne, and Brooks feels like he can truly be himself around her.”

Julianne Hough ‘Regrets Letting Brooks Go’?

Is it true Hough regrets her divorce from Laich? We seriously doubt it. Since Hough and Laich don’t seem to be in each other’s lives anymore, we doubt this “insider” has any real insight into the exes’ lives. Furthermore, the couple separated in May of 2020. A year seems like a pretty generous waiting period before getting back into the dating game. And we seriously doubt Hough’s been “holding out hope” that she and Laich would get back together.

Hough seems to be living her best life since her divorce. Hough recently founded a wine company with her best friend, Nina Dobrev, and seems to spend her downtime traveling and exploring the outdoors. While breakups can be difficult, we doubt Hough is “heartbroken” over Laich simply moving on with his life when she’s done the very same.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Relationships

Besides, it’s hard to trust Star when it comes to celebrity relationships. Last year the magazine reported Ben Affleck was getting back together with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That was before the tabloid completely pivoted after Affleck reunited with Jennifer Lopez. Instead, the outlet alleged Affleck was struggling to keep up with Lopez’s lifestyle. The magazine also published a completely false report claiming Jennifer Aniston was “enjoying a hot new fling” with Halle Berry’s ex, Gabriel Aubry. Obviously, Star doesn’t have any insight into celebrities’ love lives.

