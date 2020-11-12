Julianne Hough Made It Clear That Financial Support Won't Be A Topic In Divorce Hearings

Emotionally, of course, it'll still probably be an intense experience. Rumors have been steadily flowing from the gossip pages about the two, and very few have had any sense of empathy for either Hough or Laich. For example, we recently looked into a bogus report that declared that not only had the couple reunited, but they were even planning on having a baby. Gossip Cop also debunked a rumor that said that Hough had romantically reunited with Ryan Seacrest already. We've got a hard imagining anyone being happy to read about that kind of stuff as they process a divorce from the spouse of several years, but we'll continue to call out shoddy reporting on this still-developing divorce.