Julianne Hough Made It Clear That Financial Support Won't Be A Topic In Divorce Hearings

It looks like Julianne Hough is moving forward with her divorce from former NHL player Brooks Laich. In new court documents, Hough seems to have cleared one of the more contentious parts of divorce proceedings, mostly thanks to a prenup the former couple signed before they got married.
According to legal documents first reported on by The Blast, the former couple signed a prenup agreement that laid out in pretty strong terms that the two respective stars wouldn't be claiming spousal support. Hough has reportedly asked the judge overseeing the divorce to order that there won't be any spousal support payments required from either party. The Dancing with the Stars icon, the papers add, "has yet to determine the fuII nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement."
That "premarital agreement" is the apparently key part of the filings, as it indicates that Laich and Hough both signed a document that dictated what properties and assets belong to either side of the relationship. Additionally, as The Blast noted, Hough has requested that both she and her soon-to-be-ex-husband pay their own attorney's fees, and given that they don't have any children together, the divorce will most likely be pretty painless, legally speaking.
Emotionally, of course, it'll still probably be an intense experience. Rumors have been steadily flowing from the gossip pages about the two, and very few have had any sense of empathy for either Hough or Laich. For example, we recently looked into a bogus report that declared that not only had the couple reunited, but they were even planning on having a baby. Gossip Cop also debunked a rumor that said that Hough had romantically reunited with Ryan Seacrest already. We've got a hard imagining anyone being happy to read about that kind of stuff as they process a divorce from the spouse of several years, but we'll continue to call out shoddy reporting on this still-developing divorce.