Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Back Together, Planning A Baby: Report

Talk about counting your chickens before they've hatched. Though Laich and Hough did seem to be back on track over the summer, the autumn brought more than just falling leaves. On November 2, Julianne Hough officially filed for divorce. A source told People, “They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time. They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn't enough. They don't have the same vision for the future.” So it's safe to say that OK!'s cheery outlook on the situation wasn't exactly accurate, especially the tabloid's claim that the two were hoping to have a baby together.