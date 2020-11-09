Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich Back Together, Planning A Baby: Report

Are Dancing With The Stars alum Julianne Hough and retired NHL star Brooks Laich back together after deciding to give their marriage another go, this time with plans to have a baby? One tabloid claimed that the couple, who separated in May, have reconciled and “don’t see any reason to wait” to start expanding their family. Gossip Cop looked into the report based on new information that has been released.
OK! recently reported that Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough were “giving their marriage another shot” and Hough had “called off the divorce” just a few months after the pair's initial announcement that they were separating. “It didn’t happen overnight, but they’re back on and totally in love again,” an insider gushed. “Basically, the break took the pressure off both of them, and they hated being apart.”
The two have supposedly been spending a lot of time together after Laich reportedly “begged” his estranged wife for “one last shot at salvaging their relationship.” The tipster insisted that Laich went above and beyond to prove to Hough that he deserved a second chance, which made all the difference. The source claimed,
Brooks went out of his way to woo Julianne and swept her off her feet. She’s come to really appreciate Brooks and sees the relationship from a whole new perspective now.
How’ve the two been spending their time together since reconciling? The source has an answer for that as well, telling the tabloid, “They’ve been hanging out at her place, snuggling in bed and making up for lost time in every way possible.” When the two aren’t “snuggling in bed,” they’ve been celebrating milestones like Hough’s 32nd birthday together. “Everyone said Julianne and Brooks had a blast at the party. It was as if they’d never been apart!” the source exclaimed.
As for Hough and Laich’s plans for the future, the outlet claimed that “Julianne’s already thinking of starting a family with Brooks.” The insider added, “They don’t see any reason to wait,” adding that there’s even been some speculation that Hough “may already be pregnant.”
She’s keeping that under wraps for now, but everyone’s fully aware they’re back on and are absolutely delighted for them.
Talk about counting your chickens before they've hatched. Though Laich and Hough did seem to be back on track over the summer, the autumn brought more than just falling leaves. On November 2, Julianne Hough officially filed for divorce. A source told People, “They were trying to get their marriage to work for a long time. They both made many changes and compromised, but it just wasn't enough. They don't have the same vision for the future.” So it's safe to say that OK!'s cheery outlook on the situation wasn't exactly accurate, especially the tabloid's claim that the two were hoping to have a baby together.
This outlet in particular has a bad track record when it comes to reporting about Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich. Gossip Cop called the tabloid out back in 2017 for claiming that the pair's wedding took place before it actually did, and that the two were well on their way towards becoming new parents. After Laich and Hough separated, the tabloid claimed Hough was rekindling her relationship with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, whom she'd dated before meeting Laich. Gossip Cop spoke with a source close to the situation and learned that the allegations were simply not true. When a tabloid is wrong this often, it's difficult to trust anything it prints.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.