Who Is Julia Rose? All About Jake Paul’s Prankster Ex-Girlfriend

When word broke that Julia Rose was Jake Paul‘s girlfriend, it seemed like the two controversial social media stars were a match made in heaven. Alas, the romance was short-lived. But Rose remains committed to building a following with or without her infamous ex-boyfriend. Find out who she is and how her exhibitionist streak led to a spike in popularity.

Who Is Julia Rose?

Julia Rose, 27, was born on December 30, 1993 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was raised in small-town Texas by a conservative family (“I wasn’t allowed to wear a bikini until my senior year in high school,” she told the New York Post), but she left in her early twenties to find fame in Los Angeles.

She got her first taste of being in the limelight at 22, when she joined the fourth season of the MTV reality series Are You the One? After seeking the perfect match (not to mention a cash prize and national exposure), she began a relationship with castmate Stephen McHugh. For a short time, they co-ran the YouTube channel Jules & Stephen John.

Their romance didn’t last, but Rose’s taste for drama did. Check out a scene from an Are You the One? reunion episode to see Rose argue with Season 5 cast member Hannah Fugazzi over Stephen:

Today, Rose is the founder and CEO of ShagMag, an online magazine that’s sometimes described as Playboy for millennials. Every month, Rose and one other female model appear scantily clad on the digital cover.

“There was a void in the market,” Rose explained to the New York Post. “The men of my generation are in need of a platform covering their favorite things: sex, sports, dating, and boobs.”

Julia Rose Gained Popularity During The 2019 MLB World Series

On October 27, 2019, Rose and fellow social media star Lauren Summer stirred up controversy by flashing their breasts at Game 5 of the World Series. Then-Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole called a time out and didn’t resume play until the ladies were escorted from their seats.

“I just wanted your attention,” Rose later tweeted at Cole. But the pitcher was having none of it and blocked her. The league agreed—she and Summer were indefinitely banned from attending future MLB games.

A few days later, Rose revealed to Complex that the stunt was a long time in the making.

“Yeah, so we had it planned almost a year ago,” she said. “I knew I wanted to do something at the World Series. But we just didn’t know, obviously, who was playing, what game, where it would be, the location or anything. Once we found out who the teams were, we then bought the tickets.”

It was also an expensive endeavor—she claims she spent $80,000 for the seats. But apparently, it was worth it. She was thrilled that it caught the attention of Johnny Knoxville, who sent his praise for the gag.

“We had people coming up, fans literally being like, you guys are the MVP,” she said. “Like, it’s just, it’s an awesome experience. It’s really great.”

It’s not the only time Rose has been in hot water. In December 2020, her Instagram account—which had millions of followers—was banned by the platform, assumingly for regularly posting nude (or nearly nude) photos. An attempt to create a second account was also quickly shut down. By the end of January 2021, she finally managed to return under the name @its_juliaroseee.

And in February, Rose and YouTuber Jack Tenney were arrested for modifying Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood sign into one that read “Hollyboob.”

“Guys…. I finally fixed the Hollywood Sign,” tweeted the irreverent prankster.

Jake Paul And Julia Rose Started Dating In February 2020

In February 2020, tabloids reported that Rose was dating Jake Paul. The news surprised many followers, as it took place only six months after Paul had married fellow vlogger Tana Mongeau in a highly publicized Vegas wedding.

The couple went Instagram official by March, with Paul telling the world, “New Jeep – new content – new girlfriend – new life.”

In an interview with Impaulsive, Rose revealed that she first met Paul when she was hired to appear in his music video for “These Days.”

“There was a very specific moment… we had just been filming and it was the first time he sat next to me without cameras,” she explained. “We had kind of a quick 15-minute conversation… it was a really cool moment. That one-on-one moment… I was not really expecting at all from him.”

Why Did They Rose Break Up?

By the end of March, Paul appeared on his brother Logan’s vlog and revealed that the couple had split. “I’m hungover, depressed, and heartbroken because my girlfriend dumped me because I’m a f—ing idiot,” he told the camera. “Julia if you’re watching this, please take me back.” Watch his please around the 3:14 mark:

Rose had moved on to dating Australian actor and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, but it turns out he was just a rebound. In November, she made her way back to Paul. Jowsey told The Hollywood Fix he discovered her cheating ways via social media.

“If she has to use me to get back with someone she is happy around, that’s fine,” said Jowsey.

Alas, the on-again relationship was off-again by December.

“It was only kind of like our second go at it, but you know, it’s tough,” Rose said in an interview with Melodical Media. “Having a very public relationship where a lot of people don’t see exactly what happened, it’s tough. But you know, I don’t think either of us are bad people. We are just trying to live our lives and do the best we can.”

There’s no word on whether her relationship status has changed in the last few months. Our best guess is that if she’s currently single, she’s keeping busy planning her next prank.