Julia Roberts Wants Baby With Richard Gere?

There Quite A Few Julia Roberts Rumors

This tabloid published another story about a jealous Moder just last week. He was supposed to be keeping an eye on Dylan McDermott in that tall tale, not Richard Gere. Gossip Cop busted another story where Moder was upset over Matthew McConaughey over flirtation at a table read that hadn't actually happened yet. This is also the same tabloid that said Roberts was pregnant last year, but that baby never came. Given the rotten track record of this tabloid when it comes to Roberts, it’s safe to say this whole narrative is untrue.