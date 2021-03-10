Julia Roberts Using San Francisco Home To ‘Escape’ Her Husband?

Julia Roberts’ marriage has been under attack for quite some time by the tabloids. Last year, one outlet claimed that the actress purchased a home to escape her husband, Danny Moder. Gossip Cop is looking back on the rumor and the truth behind the story. Here’s what we uncovered.

Julia Roberts Sweet Escape From Danny Moder

In 2020, after it was revealed that Roberts had purchased a mansion in San Francisco, Woman’s Day alleged that the real-estate venture was actually confirmation that Roberts and Moder were splitting up. The magazine first mentioned that Roberts had recently sold her Hawaiian home and claimed that the actress did this because “San Francisco is more accessible than Hawaii, and the new house will act as a possible base for Danny – and he and Julia will trade places if she needs to take some time out.”

From there, an insider added that Roberts and Moder had been “living separate lives for years, but a divorce would destroy their $300 million fortune and the kids’ futures. It’s why they’ve been playing the happy family game for so long and why they have to make these strange arrangements with their living spaces.” The source further revealed that “Julia and Danny want everything to be amicable for the kids. In fact, they’ve been taking them out and showering them with affection so there are no meltdowns or abandonment issues.”

The Truth Behind Julia Roberts’ Marriage

Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous report at the time. Now that a year has passed, our verdict remains the same. We clarified that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder didn’t “recently” sell their Hawaiian property, as the sale took place back in 2016, which the tabloid left out. Also, Roberts and Moder haven’t been living “separate lives” for years, and the couple is still very much together. Roberts and Moder are a very private couple, but the actress has spoken about her marriage before.

In 2018, the actress shared with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast how her life changed when she met her husband. “He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other’s company,” the Pretty Woman star shared at the time.

And One More Thing

If the actress’ own words don’t show that the tabloids shouldn’t be trusted, here are some other examples of stories we’ve corrected about the spouses. Recently, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for claiming that Danny Moder had dumped Julia Roberts via text. Before that, the magazine was debunked by us for alleging that Moder was jealous of Roberts working with Denzel Washington. In short, don’t believe everything you read from this tabloid.

More News From Gossip Cop

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Olivia Munn Shares Her ‘Spiciest’ Braless Photo For Friend’s B-Day

‘Glee’ Curse: The Beloved Show’s Most Tragic Moments

Kim Kardashian Dating Again, Throwing ‘Divorce Party,’ And Seeking Full Custody After Split With Kanye West?