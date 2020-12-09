Julia Roberts Still 'Wasting Away' Amid Marriage Problems?

Another Bogus Tale About Julia Roberts' Marriage

Honestly, the entire tale was ridiculous from start to finish. Gossip Cop quickly corrected the phony report when it first emerged. Julia Roberts wasn’t wasting away amid marital problems. The actress wasn’t having any issues to begin with. A year later, the story is still untrue. As for hearsay about Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage being in crisis, the actress spoke out several times about the inaccuracy of these tales. Two years ago, Roberts revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she had to shield her children from the nasty rumors about their parent’s relationship.