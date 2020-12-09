Julia Roberts Still 'Wasting Away' Amid Marriage Problems?

For quite some time, the tabloids have alleged that Julia Roberts' marriage to Danny Moder was in peril. Last year, one tabloid alleged that the actress wasted away amid her problems with the cinematographer. Gossip Cop couldn’t end the year without revisiting this story. Here’s a look back at the account.
Last December, NW maintained that Julia Roberts was on the brink of losing it while trying to keep her nearly two-decade marriage intact. According to the tabloid, Roberts looked gaunt and frail while spotted out in Los Angeles. Supposed pals of the actress were horrified by how thin the actress appeared within a few months. An unnamed informant claimed Roberts was always slim, but “those cheekbones could poke someone's eyes out.
Gossip Cop would like to note that if the actress was really that sick, then poking fun at Roberts’ appearance is very distasteful. Still, the insider blamed the Pretty Woman actress’ health problems on the toxic state of her marriage. The source disclosed that Roberts "was convinced every time Danny's away filming that he'll find a new woman. Julia got paranoid, screamed the house down and so the cycle continued."
The informant revealed that Roberts didn’t eat properly for some time, adding, "It could’ve been from the stress of things getting messy with Danny or it could be to get his attention — perhaps a little of both." The article concluded with the source suggesting that Moder could to file for divorce, take half of Roberts's money, and head to Hawaii with their kids and never come back.
Honestly, the entire tale was ridiculous from start to finish. Gossip Cop quickly corrected the phony report when it first emerged. Julia Roberts wasn’t wasting away amid marital problems. The actress wasn’t having any issues to begin with. A year later, the story is still untrue. As for hearsay about Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage being in crisis, the actress spoke out several times about the inaccuracy of these tales. Two years ago, Roberts revealed to Harper's Bazaar that she had to shield her children from the nasty rumors about their parent’s relationship.
We keep the rumors away from the kids for the most part. Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable.' It can still hurt my feelings because I’m so proud of my marriage.
As for NW, the tabloid is hardly reliable when it comes to reporting on the actress. For instance, last year, we busted the tabloid for asserting that Danny Moder left Julia Roberts for a younger woman. Another bogus article from the magazine we debunked alleged that Roberts leaned on her former boyfriend Jason Patric amid issues with Moder. All in all, the tabloids have no insight into the actress and should stop picking at her marriage and health.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.