Julia Roberts Stepping Away From The Spotlight To Save Marriage?

Julia Roberts, once America’s sweetheart, may be leaving Hollywood behind. One report says the Pretty Woman star is planning a tell-all about her flailing marriage with Danny Moder. Gossip Cop is immediately suspicious of this report. Here’s what we found.

‘Sets The Record Straight’

The cover story of OK! details the personal life of Roberts and Moder. The cover shows Roberts beside the words “my turn to talk.” The couple is in paradise right now, living in Australia while Roberts films Gaslit. An insider says “they’re enjoying being together under the radar.” With their 19th anniversary around the corner, Roberts is looking back on the ups and downs of her marriage.

A source says “they’re in a good palace now, but for years they dodged whispers about cheating and lies on both sides.” Roberts’s full schedule didn’t help matters either. Roberts now is saying, according to an insider, “it’s her turn to talk.”

Roberts and Moder nearly split up at one point. Moder “told her he’d had enough and they needed to sit down and reset their priorities,” the insider says. Roberts learned a valuable lesson about putting her family ahead of her career and now knows what’s most important.

The Richard Gere Romance

Roberts is also excited to talk about her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere. She and Gere almost kissed on Today in 2015 when the film celebrated its anniversary, and friends of Roberts thought that was too much. An insider says “you could tell the chemistry was still there between Julia and Richard after all those years.”

Gere was later spotted getting dinner with Roberts, which did not sit well with Moder either, according to the article. An insider says “seeing her hug and kiss other guys right under his nose irritated the heck out of him. Any spouse would be upset.” Moder was once again forced to sit down with Roberts and communicate properly.

Now Never Better?

After that final wave, it’s been smooth sailing for Moder and Roberts. A source says “she keeps her private life private and guards it wisely.” Roberts refuses to allow fame to destroy her marriage as she did with previous relationships.

Roberts is in a very good place now where she can be the arbiter of her own destiny. A source says “at this point, she can dictate whatever schedule she wants.” She’s treating the filming of Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney as a second honeymoon. The story ends with an insider saying that Roberts and Moder have “pulled their marriage back from the brink. Julia is so happy.”

‘Under The Radar’

The opening of this story acts as if there’s anything new going on in the marriage. Despite Roberts being one of the biggest movie stars in the world for decades, she and Moder have always preferred to keep a low profile. Part of what makes Moder an easy tabloid target is the fact that he chooses not to make a spectacle of himself. While a secluded trip to Australia does sound divine, it’s hardly novel or out of character for the couple.

A Proof-less Story

This story is really the greatest hits of tabloid hits on Moder and Roberts tropes that we’ve debunked over and over. The story is repetitive and fails to deliver on the promise of the cover. The cover promises the details of why Roberts “quit Hollywood,” but the article is forced to admit that she hasn’t. The cover also lists the “truth about Richard Gere Romance,” and we only get tongue-in-cheek coyness.

The biggest misstep, however, is the way this tabloid frames the story as a tell-all from Roberts. It repeatedly states that Roberts is finally ready to talk, or it’s her turn to set the record straight. That’s not what this story is, so the tabloid is willfully misleading readers into wasting money at the checkout counter at their local grocery store.

This is really just one big bait and switch story loaded with shady details from so-called insiders. These insiders present Moder as a jealous man. The story starts repeating its revelations as well, which is just lazy. There’s not an interview with Roberts, who would never talk to a tabloid like this. Nor would her close friends, so we know the story is false.

How’s She Doing?

As the story admits, Roberts is not leaving Hollywood behind, and she and Moder are doing great. They’ll celebrate their 19th anniversary soon, and were recently cheering on their son for his birthday.

Bogus Roberts Stories

Funnily enough, this story states that Roberts and Moder have had a smooth relationship since the last Gere-related blip in 2015. This means that the tabloid has admitted its last six years of Roberts drama must be bogus. Gossip Cop already knew this, of course, for the tabloid has never known what Roberts is really up to.

OK! once claimed Roberts forced Moder to quit surfing. It has repeatedly promoted conflict between the two. Last year, it claimed they took a marriage-saving trip to Hawaii. In reality, they just love the island and regularly visit. By this tabloid’s own logic, all of these stories must have been false.

Roberts and Moder are a rare Hollywood success story. While it’s funny to see a tabloid reluctantly admit this, the entire bait and switch story is completely false.

