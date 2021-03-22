Julia Roberts Saving Marriage By Moving To San Francisco?

Is Julia Roberts abandoning the limelight of Tinseltown to save her marriage with Danny Moder? A while ago, insiders said the Pretty Woman was headed to ‘NoCal’ to establish a fresh start. Gossip Cop wondered whether the hype was true back then and now wants to shed light on reality again.

Their Marriage Almost Collapsed Once Already

A year ago, an “Enquirer Exclusive” from the National Enquirer rumored that Roberts was fleeing L.A. in order to preserve her already tumultuous marriage to Moder. The source exposed that it was a chance for her to keep the spark alive considering it nearly collapsed last year before a trip miraculously saved it.

“It’s a new start for them, and after last year, it’s hopefully what they need,” spewed a source. Although, the informant adds that “It’s taken a lot of persuading and arguing, but Julia’s told him they’re leaving SoCal. It’s bittersweet for him because he loves the idyllic life they have on the beach.”

Hollywood’s Toxic Culture

Yet, within the same sentence they also allude to Moder feeling fed up with Hollywood, saying “but he’s also grown tired of Hollywood and all the bulls–t that comes with it!” Earlier, the tabloid mentioned that Roberts had “had it up to here” with the phony Hollywood scene and was quitting altogether.

It’s uncanny to think the highly regarded actress of more than 59 films would suddenly uproot her and her family’s life so abruptly. But questionable sources insisted it was a family affair, claiming “He [Moder] loves to surf, but it’s the city of Los Angeles that is infested with far more sharks than the coastal seas!”

A Showy San Fran Town House

To heighten the hype, the tabloid suggested the actress had already been eyeing San Francisco and was totally ready to move her family including twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry. “Julia always goes to San Francisco for her birthday and she’s always loved it,” gushed an insider. As difficult as this is for Moder, sources assure “The new home’s spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge should help ease his pain!”

Iffy insiders also insinuated Roberts was keen on moving due to her relish for real estate. “She wants to make money on real estate and sees this as a good investment,” a source exclaims. Turns out, they might have spoken some truth. But the truth quickly dissipated when they then suggested this confirmed a split between Roberts and Moder.

The Bottom Line

In reality, the talented actress still mainly resides in the movie-making mecca. Remember that marriage-saving vacation Roberts and Moder adventured last year? Not only did Gossip Cop demystify the Hawaii holiday that was taken for enjoyment and not a desperate bid to save their marriage, we recently quieted reports that the actress purchased San Fran real estate to escape her husband. Most hilarious of all, Gossip Cop also slashed fabricated tabloid hints that Roberts resorted to plastic surgery to save a failing marriage.

The real estate remarks might have come true, but purchasing property doesn’t equal a dwindling marriage. In fact, many celebrities have more than one home. Plus, within the past few months, the actress has been seen looking happy and healthy, neither of which correlates with desperately trying to salvage a failing marriage. All of this proves the tabloids would rather keep us on our toes than admit the boring truth that Roberts probably won’t be single any time soon.

