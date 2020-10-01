Latest Rumors About Julia Roberts Moving To San Francisco

Julia And Danny Couldn't Agree On Where To Live?

During the summer, OK! alleged Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were once again fighting over where to live. According to the tabloid, though the couple had purchased the mansion in San Fransico, Moder was refusing to leave Los Angeles. The magazine's insider claimed Moder didn’t want to leave in case of any job opportunities and wasn’t into “the hippie-dippy lifestyle Julia wants to live.” The publication claimed this led to problems arising in the couple’s marriage. However, Gossip Cop has corrected the idea that Roberts and Moder were having issues in their marriage several times already, and it's not like they would be moving to the moon, getting from San Francisco to Los Angeles isn't exactly traversing the South Pole.