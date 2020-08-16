Julia Roberts Rumored To Be 'Headed Towards A Trial Separation' With Husband Over Where To Live

Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder is in the headlines again after a recent article from a tabloid states the two are heading for a “trial separation.” Gossip Cop has looked into the report. Here’s what we found out.
According to OK! Magazine, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are at odds with each other. The tabloid reports that even though the couple marked a milestone with the celebration of the 18th wedding anniversary, things aren’t loving behind closed doors. A source tells the outlet the couple is reportedly tussling over a move Roberts has been planning to San Fransico, where she’s wanted to “live for years.”
The insider says Moder however is desperate to stay in Southern California where he’s more comfortable. “They’re tired of bickering about it, but they’re at an impasse and may be headed for a trial separation where Julia moves there by herself and Danny stays put,” states the source. The unnamed insider also claims that tensions between the pair have been ramping for up weeks, particularly after the actress teamed up with Denzel Washington to star in the Netflix film, Leave the World Behind.
The source notes that Roberts and Washington will be spending a lot of time together and that Washington is a major flirt. “The mixed messages jut drive Danny crazy: One minute Julia’s winding down her acting career and moving to San Fransico, the next she’s taking on a huge project and hanging out nonstop with Denzel,” says the insider. The anonymous source concludes by stating fellow actors, Richard Gere and George Clooney have tried to play peacemaker between the at-odds couple, but to no avail, adding, Roberts’ friends don’t want the marriage to end, but don’t see her or Moder, “backing down.”
It’s no secret when it comes to trying to find a home best for a family, couples may not see eye to eye about it. Gossip Cop is sure if Roberts and Moder have a different opinion on where they should reside, it could cause some disagreements between the pair. But, the tabloids have made similar accusations about the couple “splitting up” or living apart before, which we’ve corrected.
Earlier this year, we busted the same tabloid for claiming Roberts and Moder were “fighting” to maintain their marriage. The incorrect story asserted the couple was having major issues and were trying to make if work. Gossip Cop found the story to be incorrect. There was no evidence to support this claim that the two’s marriage was in a crisis.
Gossip Cop also just corrected the narrative from another tabloid, Woman’s Day, that Danny Moder was jealous of Julia Roberts working with Denzel Washington. We pointed out that Roberts and Washington have worked together for years but are both happily married and there is no indication the two would engage in some sort of affair.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.