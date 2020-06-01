Julia Roberts Quarantining In New Mexico Away From Husband?

Is Julia Roberts quarantining away from her husband, Danny Moder, in New Mexico? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in its recent article. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to Woman’s Day, Roberts is staying at her mountain retreat in Taos, New Mexico as her marriage to Moder continues to "struggle." The outlet asserts Roberts is now demanding at least one of their children be sent to join her. “Julia’s been holed up at Taos for a couple of weeks now, though she hasn’t told many people,” a supposed source tells the magazine.
The dubious insider continues, “From what I hear, Danny stayed behind at their place in Malibu with the kids. They’ve been struggling along in their marriage for a while, but when L.A. locked down, they found themselves stuck in the house 24/7 together. Danny couldn’t even go surfing to let off steam as the beaches were closed.”
The unnamed insider adds Moder and Roberts, son, Finn, drove to Taos from Malibu by himself, making the predicament more suspicious. The sketchy tipster states Roberts may have gone ahead first to "get some space and figure out how she feels about Moder" but it was "interesting" she made Finn come the same week the beaches in Los Angeles opened.
The story ends with the alleged source claiming the resort in Taos also holds significance for Moder and Roberts since they married in there in 2002. "She and Danny usually go to the house together to celebrate their wedding anniversary in July. It will be interesting to see what happens this year," the shady insider concludes.
Despite what the tabloid is trying to convey, the story is completely inaccurate. Roberts may have been in Taos for a short time but she is in fact in Malibu with her husband and children now. The actress was spotted running errands in Los Angeles just a few days ago. This disproves Woman’s Day allegation that actress is still in New Mexico “quarantining away” from her husband.
Additionally, this isn’t the first time Woman’s Day was wrong about Roberts and Moder's marriage. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Julia Roberts and Danny Moder fought over Leonardo DiCaprio. The outlet purported Roberts and DiCaprio were ignoring Moder while chatting at Sean Penn's 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles, leading to an argument between Moder and Roberts. The story was completely fabricated. The publication failed to mention that Moder was seen smiling and chatting with DiCaprio as well.
Two months later, the paper incorrectly stated Roberts purchased a property in San Francisco to “escape” from Moder. A supposed source told the magazine the couple has been living away from each other for years and instead of divorcing the two decided to come up with this particular living situation. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who confirmed the story was false. The tabloids have been inventing non-existent drama about the couple's marriage for years.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.