Julia Roberts On 'Make Or Break' Vacation With Husband Amid Marriage Problems?

A tabloid reports Julia Roberts took a “make it or break it” vacation with her husband in a desperate bid to save their marriage, Danny Moder. Gossip Cop hardly believes the couple’s relationship is in that much peril. Still, we decided to investigate the report. Here is what we uncovered.
“Fears For Julia” reads the headline for New Idea, with a picture of Julia Roberts walking alone on the beach. Describing the actress as a “forlorn figure” the tabloid asserts Roberts' recent trip to Hawaii served as a “make it or break it” holiday for the Pretty Woman star and her cinematographer husband.
“It’s interesting they’ve gone to Hawaii for the holiday season, usually Jules can’t wait to get to their place in New Mexico, she loves the snow. But, Danny’s a surfer and his favorite place in the world is their Hawaii home,” says an insider. The source adds, “I imagine this is her concession to him to get their marriage back on track.” However, according to the tipster, because of how “miserable” Roberts looked, “it doesn’t seem to be going so well.”
Gossip Cop, however, finds it’s ridiculous the tabloid could imply Julia Roberts is having marital issues because she took a solo walk on the beach. So, because Roberts “appeared” to look “miserable” her marriage is failing? There are a million reasons why the actress decided to enjoy a moment to herself, all of which make more sense than this bogus story-line. Gossip Cop has corrected this phony narrative that Roberts and Moder were traveling to Hawaii to "save" their marriage before. Twice, in fact. Once in May 2019, and again that August. Roberts and Moder didn't celebrate a pregnancy in Hawaii last year either, as a tabloid claimed. While the couple clearly loves visiting the Aloha State, they don't have ulterior motives beyond a fun family getaway when they do.
Gossip Cop busted New Idea before for its unreliability in regards to the actress and her personal life. Months ago, the tabloid alleged Julia Roberts reunited with Richard Gere and planned to have a baby with him. Gossip Cop clarified the silly report when it came out. Before that, the magazine claimed Danny Moder was jealous of his wife working with Dylan McDermott. And let’s not forget another phony report that came from the publication that contended Roberts kicked Moder out of the house.
It seems like every month the tabloids insist the long-time spouses’ marriage is plagued with issues. In reality, none of these bogus narratives are remotely true. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are just fine. Hopefully, the untrustworthy outlets can come to terms with that.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
