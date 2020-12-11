Julia Roberts On 'Make Or Break' Vacation With Husband Amid Marriage Problems?

We Don't Buy It, Here's The Real Story Behind Julia & Danny's Marriage

Gossip Cop, however, finds it’s ridiculous the tabloid could imply Julia Roberts is having marital issues because she took a solo walk on the beach. So, because Roberts “appeared” to look “miserable” her marriage is failing? There are a million reasons why the actress decided to enjoy a moment to herself, all of which make more sense than this bogus story-line. Gossip Cop has corrected this phony narrative that Roberts and Moder were traveling to Hawaii to "save" their marriage before. Twice, in fact. Once in May 2019, and again that August. Roberts and Moder didn't celebrate a pregnancy in Hawaii last year either, as a tabloid claimed. While the couple clearly loves visiting the Aloha State, they don't have ulterior motives beyond a fun family getaway when they do.