Julia Roberts Marriage To Danny Moder Was Never 'Crumbling' Despite Bogus Tabloid Report

The couple has been together for nearly a decade and yet the tabloids never seem satisfied with the fact that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are doing just fine. Roberts even discussed how these rumors hurt her feelings. "Because I'm so proud of my marriage... there's so much happiness wrapped up in what we've found together,” the actress said in a cover story by Harper's Bazaar. In a separate interview with People magazine, the actress described her husband as her "favorite person on the planet." Obviously, Roberts and Moder are crazy about each other.