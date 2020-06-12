Julia Roberts Marriage To Danny Moder Was Never 'Crumbling' Despite Bogus Tabloid Report

Gossip Cop busted a phony report in a tabloid last year that claimed that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s marriage was “crumbling” due to their different lifestyles. Since the couple is still together, it’s apparent the magazine had no idea what it was talking about, but we aren’t surprised by this.
On June 12, 2019, Star alleged Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were “drifting apart” as a result of their mismatched personalities. “It seems like they're spending less and less time together, which is taking a toll. And when they're under the same roof, they're constantly butting heads. It's beyond tense,” a supposed source told the paper.
The so-called insider continued the alleged issue between the couple was that Roberts "is strong-willed and hyper-controlling, and Danny, who's very laid-back, has spent years patiently falling inline” but Moder had been “standing up for himself, and that's led to some pretty unpleasant scenes." The sketchy insider asserted the Runaway Bride actress was “bullish and overbearing about everything," but started to “feel like she's no longer in control."
The unnamed insider further contended Moder was spending more time with his friends and wasn’t going “back down” when Roberts asked him to “scale it back.” "He's walking away in the middle of their fights. There were so much resentment and bitterness on both sides, and the rift between them seems wider than ever. It's so sad,” the anonymous insider added. It’s honestly sickening how often Gossip Cop has corrected the bogus narrative that Moder and Roberts are splitting up.
The couple has been together for nearly a decade and yet the tabloids never seem satisfied with the fact that Julia Roberts and Danny Moder are doing just fine. Roberts even discussed how these rumors hurt her feelings. "Because I'm so proud of my marriage... there's so much happiness wrapped up in what we've found together,” the actress said in a cover story by Harper's Bazaar. In a separate interview with People magazine, the actress described her husband as her "favorite person on the planet." Obviously, Roberts and Moder are crazy about each other.
Additionally, Gossip Cop has busted Star multiple times for its inaccurate tales about Roberts’ marriage to Moder. In December 2018, we busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Julia Roberts was divorcing Danny Moder after Christmas. With no evidence to support its claim, the magazine asserted the couple's marriage was coming to end after years of tension between them. Gossip Cop investigated the fictitious story and found there was no truth to it.
Recently, we debunked the paper for alleging the current epidemic was taking a toll on Roberts and Moder's marriage. The unreliable magazine contended Roberts was trying to "escape" from Moder during the lock down, but the story simply wasn't true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.